“Got Exposed to Everyone”: Denny Hamlin Reveals Battle After NASCAR Introduced the Next Gen Car

Throughout his career, Denny Hamlin has raced across various generations of cars in the Cup Series, each significantly different from their past iterations. Heading into the 2022 season, NASCAR introduced the Next Gen cars, which seems to have brought the competition closer. But Hamlin, who kept himself in contention every year by finding a way to utilize the car to be faster than his competition, was worried about the impact of the arrival of the new cars.

Thankfully over time he seems to have embraced the change and continues to pace the field. Recently, while speaking with FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Hamlin explained how he took the change in his stride, continuing to remain relevant as the 2023 season draws nearer to an epic conclusion.

Denny Hamlin explains why he was worried about the new Next Gen cars

In the one-on-one conversation, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver mentioned, “I enjoy trying to find an edge where no one else is looking. That challenges me. I was really worried when it went from Gen-6 to Next Gen because, well, I can’t beat the crap out of everyone with a faster car now, right? Like we all have the same Lego set.”

Later on, Hamlin used Kevin Harvick’s situation at Bristol as an example of how the Next Gen car has changed the way drivers approach racing. He explained how Harvick went five laps down despite having the same spindle and other parts as Hamlin’s car, but it was just how their team put it together that made the difference.

He then added, “I lost that edge — all my short-track tricks got exposed to everyone. So I then start looking in other areas where I can be better. Where are people not looking at?”

Hamlin explains what helps him gain an edge over the competition

Speaking further, the 23XI Racing driver added, “I just enjoy year after year coming up with something that gives me an edge over the competition. And the more things become common with our cars and strategy and driving — the driver still, his execution, his craft is still the biggest X-factor in your performance. There’s no question about it.”

He then explained, “The driver is the biggest factor every weekend. So it’s on me to make sure that I’m better than the rest. And I put in the work that makes me better than the rest.”

Hamlin stated that despite some of the changes brought about by the Next Gen car, he has been able to maintain his success in racing. He believes that his ability to adapt to different variables has fueled his passion to continue racing.

This year especially in the postseason, Hamlin has been able to drive his #11 Toyota ahead of the field on several occasions. The driver-owner is proving that despite all of the changes with the car, he has managed to find something or the other as a driver to outgun the competition around him, something he hopes can deliver the first championship in his illustrious career.