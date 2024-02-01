Here’s How NASCAR Fans Can Meet Chase Elliott

Festivities have already begun a few days ahead of the 2024 NASCAR season opener at Daytona. Fans will have the chance to meet 2023 Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott in Atlanta soon. The opportunity will present itself on February 7 at the World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta.

Coca-Cola, Elliott, and the Atlanta Motor Speedway have come together to organize a massive fan event that will serve as a precursor to the Ambetter Health 400 that is scheduled for the February 23-25 weekend. Fans will get their fill of the Hendrick Motorsports driver during the Q&A session at the event. The icing on the cake is that it is completely free for the public to enter.

Coca-Cola and the Atlanta Motor Speedway have organized a host of activities and entertainment for fans to enjoy on the day. Enthusiasts will get to experience racing simulators, photos with the pace car, and the Ambetter Health 400 trophy among others, all free of charge.

The event is scheduled exactly 18 days before the Atlanta race and will run between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on February 7 (Wednesday).

Chase Elliott looks to rebound back to his groove in 2024

Owing to the fractured tibia that he suffered during a skiing accident, Elliott saw his 2023 season derailed. He missed the playoffs and failed to win a race for the first time since the 2017 season. The offseason also saw him undergo shoulder surgery. With the Busch Light Clash starting this week, Elliott’s presence is much awaited by fans.

He can now put all the trials from 2023 behind him and focus on contending for the championship again. His teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron both found themselves in the Championship 4 race last year. Elliott will be hoping to join them in the elite event at the end of this year. He will also be running with spotter Trey Poole as his eye in the sky. Poole comes in as the replacement for the #9 team’s former spotter Eddie D’Hondt.

He told NBC Sports about the season around the corner, “I feel like its kind of just business as usual and an opportunity to start fresh. Everybody’s kind of on equal wavelengths to start the year, and you just hope that you fire off good and have a nice start and try to get in the routine of getting back on the road and getting back in the car.”

The race at Atlanta will be among Elliott’s first opportunities to prove that he is back to compete at the highest level again.