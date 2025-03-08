“It Would Be a Huge Rating Boost”: NASCAR Fans React to Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer’s Iconic Fight Resurfacing Ahead of Phoenix Visit

Ahead of the Shriners Children’s 500 at the Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR fans stumbled upon memories from the past as a memorable moment of a melee involving Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer from 2012 resurfaced on social media. The clip has been grabbing the attention of both old and new fans, who were quick to share their thoughts regarding the aftereffects of having such an altercation in today’s day and age.

FOX: NASCAR stirred nostalgia by posting a video on their X page, showcasing the infamous on-track clash that also collected Joey Logano and Aric Almirola. It was the second-to-last race of the 2012 NASCAR Cup season. The altercation began as Bowyer and Gordon vied for the P5 position. Their cars clashed, with the right front of Bowyer’s car making contact with the left rear of Gordon’s on the backstretch.

The tension escalated by Turn 3, where Gordon tried to retaliate against Bowyer but lost control and crashed into the outside wall. Despite consequential damage and being black-flagged by NASCAR to pit, Gordon ignored the directive and instead limped around the track, biding his time until Bowyer caught up. With just two laps remaining, Gordon executed his revenge, intentionally crashing Bowyer into the Turn 4 wall.

But the chaos didn’t end on the track. As Gordon’s car reached the garage, he was confronted by Bowyer’s pit crew, which led to a fight near his hauler. Meanwhile, Bowyer also sprinted from his wrecked vehicle on the pit road in a failed attempt to confront Gordon, who was already secured in his hauler.

Discussing the more than a decade old incident, one fan suggested, “Honestly there should be more post-race fights. It would be a huge ratings boost,” indicating a thirst for drama among the viewers.

Conversely, another remarked, “Ahhh yes. Couldn’t be NASCAR using crashes and fights to promote the sport instead of actual on-track racing,” critiquing the emphasis on sensationalism over sport.

Another fan expressed concern over NASCAR’s promotional strategies by pointing out, “Probably not a good sign for your track’s on-track product when this is one of the highlights,” lamenting the focus on historic brawls rather than current competition.

It’s that time of year … Phoenix! Clint Bowyer vs. Jeff Gordon in 2012. pic.twitter.com/G3texLUkif — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 7, 2025

Meanwhile, a fan lamented the current state of affairs with, “Bring back these days. Not today’s soft ass drivers. We want the retaliation wrecks and fights,” calling for a return to what they perceived as the more rugged, confrontational days of racing.

Reflecting on the fiery episode, it would be fascinating to see how both drivers view the incident today, especially in the context of NASCAR’s Next Gen cars, to know if their reactions remain the same or if time has provided them with a new perspective.