“It’s Not Hindering Me”: Denny Hamlin Credits Strong Eyesight for Prolonged NASCAR Dominance

Denny Hamlin’s valiant effort to compete for the NASCAR Cup this year until the very last moment left many wondering just how much he truly has left in the tank. Is he superhuman? The 44-year-old raced against much younger counterparts and nearly got the better of them all. So, what is the secret that has helped him stay at the top of his game?

It is normal for drivers’ results to begin dropping once they enter their 40s. This is sometimes due to a decline in brain processing speed, which leads to slower reaction times. Hamlin spoke about this on the Digital Social Hour podcast earlier this year and explained that, as important as brain function is, eyesight plays an equally critical role.

Hamlin said, “I think one of the things that forces NASCAR drivers out is vision at times. But my vision is still 20/10. I mean, same as it’s been ever since I was a kid. It’s really, really good. I mean, I’m sure I’m slower than I was 10 years ago. But it’s not enough that’s hindering me on the racetrack.”

Interestingly, Hamlin faced major vision issues in March 2014 due to a small piece of metal that had lodged in his eye. It was initially mistaken for a sinus infection, but doctors soon identified the metal and had it removed. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver missed a race at Auto Club Speedway because of the incident, but was cleared to return soon after.

The biggest physical issue, however, that Hamlin deals with stems from a damaged spine. He suffered a severe L1 compression fracture after crashing with Joey Logano at Auto Club Speedway in 2013. The accident sidelined him for several races and took a significant amount of time to recover from.

The driver went through rehab, took injections, and spent countless days in the gym to manage the pain and rebuild strength in the area. Hamlin admitted on the podcast that much of his online research now goes into finding ways to manage his back pain. He also noted that doctors have told him they could fix his back, but there is a slight chance the procedure could prevent him from racing again.

Not wanting to retire just yet, Hamlin has postponed any major medical procedure until after his racing career is over.