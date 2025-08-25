Life Comes Full Circle for William Byron With Latest Development Around NASCAR 25

Jul 13, 2025; Sonoma, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) waves after being introduced to fans before the start of the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 360 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

When the poster for NASCAR 25, the first console game release since 2023’s NASCAR Arcade Rush, was revealed before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, it featured Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney. But it was particularly symbolic for Byron.

Having broken into NASCAR through sim and video game racing, the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports driver saw the moment as a milestone. “It just feels full circle,” he expressed.

“Growing up racing on video games primarily, obviously, everyone knows that about my story, so yeah, just a very full-circle moment for me personally and great for our partners and everybody.

“Excited for it. Hopefully, the game is great. It feels good so far. So, hopefully everyone loves it and it’ll always be something I can look back on over the years and be excited about.”

Byron has consistently championed the role of video games and simulations in motorsports. Back in 2023, he revealed that he viewed iRacing as a potential entry point for future drivers.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-native was asked if he still embraced being the face of iRacing and considered it a legitimate pathway into NASCAR. “I do. I think that I’m always the computer kid that everyone looks at, which I embrace. I feel like that’s my nature, I’m very data-driven, facts-driven, and I like to look at things in black and white,” he responded.

Byron also emphasized that data and simulation have always played to his strengths and expressed satisfaction that the sport is leaning in that direction. He noted how much the garages now rely on simulation for practice and preparation, a trend he fully supports and continues to root for.

Sim racing has long served as a testing ground, with legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and emerging stars using iRacing to work on their craft. Apart from Byron, others like ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski also established their career in NASCAR through the platform.

Today, iRacing is embedded in preparation across every NASCAR division, with drivers spending hours each week studying tracks virtually before taking them on in real life.

For fans, the centerpiece of NASCAR’s upcoming video game is the all-new career mode, where players can build their own drivers and cars, manage contracts, finances, facilities, and staff, while making critical decisions on and off the track that could shape their climb toward a Cup Series championship.