Top 5 NASCAR Drivers to Have Raced in the 24 Hours of Daytona

The NASCAR Cup Series may be parked until February 2026, but for drivers who thrive on constant competition, the off-season is anything but quiet. The grind simply shifts venues and disciplines rather than stopping altogether.

Attention now turns to High Limit Racing’s return to Perth, the January tradition of the Chili Bowl Nationals, and the endurance staple that continues to attract talent from every corner of motorsports: the Rolex 24 at Daytona. This year’s entry list reflects that pull, featuring rising star Connor Zilisch alongside more established names.

The race’s legacy explains its draw. Originally run as the Daytona Continental, the event evolved from a three-hour contest into a 24-hour endurance test by 1966, a format that has largely endured ever since. The 64th running of the Rolex 24 is scheduled for January 22–25, 2026, and will feature a full 61-car field.

NASCAR drivers have long left their mark on this endurance classic, and this year figures to be no different.

5. Jamie McMurray

Jamie McMurray made a 15-year NASCAR Cup career with seven victories across 584 starts, but his racing history also includes eight appearances at Daytona’s endurance race. His moment, however, came in 2015, when he steered the No. 2 entry for Chip Ganassi Racing alongside Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, and Kyle Larson to overall victory. That win placed McMurray in the list of drivers who have captured both the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24.

4. AJ Allmendinger

Ready to return in 2026, Allmendinger will drive the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 for Meyer Shank Racing alongside Scott Dixon, Tom Blomqvist, and Colin Braun. A winner in 2012 and a veteran of 15 starts, Allmendinger has managed to balance his IMSA commitments with his NASCAR Cup role at Kaulig Racing, where he closed the 2025 season 26th in points.

3. Jeff Gordon

A four-time Cup champion, Jeff Gordon entered the Rolex 24 only twice, first in 2007 and again a decade later. His second attempt delivered gold, as he joined Wayne Taylor Racing in the No. 10 with Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor, and Max Angelelli to claim victory. That result made Gordon the fourth driver to conquer both the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24.

2. Kyle Larson

Fresh off his second Cup championship secured at Phoenix, Kyle Larson is ready to return to the 24 Hours. The Hendrick Motorsports ace owns three Rolex 24 starts, though none since 2016. His breakout came in 2015, when he won overall honors with Chip Ganassi Racing in just his second sports-car outing, sharing the cockpit with Dixon, Kanaan, and McMurray.

1. Juan Pablo Montoya

The most decorated NASCAR crossover in this arena remains Juan Pablo Montoya. He claimed three overall Rolex 24 victories in 2007, 2008, and 2013, all with Chip Ganassi Racing. His 2013 success followed a tense duel with Allmendinger, while his first win arrived only weeks before his full-time NASCAR debut.