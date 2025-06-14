“We’ve Done a Disservice”: Ross Chastain Gets Candid About NASCAR Introducing Podium Celebrations at Mexico

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Ross Chastain looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 22, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250222074

NASCAR is pulling out all the stops to make its return to Mexico one for the books. From local hero Daniel Suárez spearheading the effort, meeting fans, signing autographs, and rallying support, to NASCAR teaming up with OCESA, Mexico’s top entertainment promoter, and plastering the capital with a sweeping billboard campaign, the sport has gone all-in on promotion.

Advertisement

Even tradition has taken a backseat, with NASCAR set to roll out a full podium ceremony to honor the top three finishers. While his reaction to other things remains in the air, Ross Chastain has fully embraced the podium celebration, just like Michael McDowell and several others.

While podium ceremonies are commonplace in Formula One and IndyCar, NASCAR has typically reserved victory lane solely for its winner.

That long-standing tradition will take a back seat in Mexico, marking the first time NASCAR brings out the podium outside of the non-points Clash exhibition at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a nod, in that case, to the Olympic roots of the venue.

Ahead of race weekend, Chastain voiced strong support for the change during a media appearance. “I love it. I’ve always been a little disappointed that we don’t celebrate second and third more.”

“It (coming second or third) means so much, and when you do it repeatedly, it can feel like it’s a letdown, but yes, we all want to win. But running top 3 in the Cup series is so challenging that I think we should have always celebrated it more.”

Challenging the sport’s traditional mindset, he added, “I feel like we’ve done a disservice to the 2nd-3rd place finishers for a long time by not celebrating it as a sport. And we’re guilty as competitors. I’ve got out after finishing second and not been happy. But we should celebrate it more.”

When asked about the old-school notion that second place is just the first loser, Chastain didn’t chop words before saying: “Let’s watch a better movie.”

#NASCAR will have a podium for the top 3 after the Xfinity and Cup races in Mexico. Ross Chastain explains why he likes it. Check out what he says at the end of the clip when I note how some would say 2nd is the first loser … pic.twitter.com/9bQhaxmmoW — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) June 11, 2025

Meanwhile, McDowell threw his weight behind the idea, expressing his enthusiasm for podium celebrations. Acknowledging NASCAR’s traditional winner-takes-all approach, he noted that that’s not traditionally what NASCAR has done, but added that he himself isn’t a product of NASCAR tradition.

With roots in karting, open-wheel, and sports cars, he’s well-versed in the value such ceremonies bring. For him, while it’s not quite Victory Lane, it’s close enough, and it means a great deal to teams, partners, and everyone with skin in the game.

Though Chastain has never taken a green flag in Mexico, he enters the weekend with an average road course finish of 16.8. More importantly, he’s carrying perfect momentum, having scored top-10s in four of the last six races.

With rain playing a pivotal role in teammate Shane van Gisbergen’s breakthrough win on the streets of Chicago last year, a Trackhouse Racing sweep south of the border doesn’t seem far-fetched.