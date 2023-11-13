What Has NASCAR Changed for the 2024 Cup Series Season?

The upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will see several changes take place in its schedule and track configurations. A lot of them were long-awaited and in the works. But more importantly, there is plenty of good news to look forward to for the fans for next year.

Advertisement

Starting up with some of the major changes, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will see NASCAR return to the main oval layout instead of the road course format. Additionally, the race date has also been moved back from August to July for next year.

Then we have the Darlington Raceway, which will keep its Labor Day Weekend schedule, but there’s an added twist for next year. The Southern 500 would now host the regular season finale instead of Daytona International Speedway. Meanwhile, Atlanta Motor Speedway will become the first race of the postseason, aside from its regular season appearance on the schedule.

Advertisement

One of the most appreciated changes has to be the removal of the dirt surface races at Bristol from the Cup Schedule. Instead, Bristol will feature two races on the concrete surface. NASCAR also moved the spring race date to mid-March.

NASCAR changed dates for several races and added a new track for the 2024 schedule

Meanwhile, several other race tracks also have noted changes for the upcoming season. Most of them as just date changes or additional races in the calendar. But one of them will appear on the Cup schedule for the first time.

The Iowa Speedway is making its long-awaited debut in the top flight of NASCAR racing starting next season. The race will take place on the 16th of June. This will be a special one for several drivers, who have raced and won here during their time in the Xfinity and the Truck Series.

Additionally, tracks like Watkins Glen Internation will get a race in the post-season. It will feature as the second event in the round of 16, adding some road course magic to the playoffs. In terms of date changes, New Hampshire Motor Speedway will see the next year’s race in June. Also, Texas Motor Speedway returned to the regular season after a while.

Lastly, the Atlanta Motor Speedway will see its schedule posted right after the season opener at Daytona. Hence, allowing for two back-to-back superspeedway-type races to return to the calendar.