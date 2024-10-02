Why Denny Hamlin Could Be the Biggest Challenger to Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney at Talladega

Despite not having won a championship throughout his career, Denny Hamlin’s consistent performance over the years marks him as a favorite for the title season after season. In 2024, after securing three victories in the regular season, his #11 car made it into the playoffs. However, amid ongoing controversies regarding charter negotiations and the uncertainty surrounding his 23XI Racing charters for the upcoming year, Hamlin’s first two playoff races left much to be desired, with finishes outside the top 20.

Advertisement

Hamlin made a recovery in the following races, placing fourth at Bristol and eighth at Kansas. As he heads into the upcoming weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, competitors Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, who each have three wins and average finishes of 14.8 and 18.5 respectively, are also pegged as favorites. Yet, despite having one fewer win than the Team Penske duo, Hamlin remains a hard contender, boasting more top-5 and top-10 finishes than any other driver in the playoff field.

Having an average finish of 16.8 of 37 starts he has made so far, Hamlin has consistently performed well in playoff races on the track, finishing P7 or better in the last eight playoff appearances since 2016, including a P3 finish last October.

The Tri-Oval asphalt track at Talladega, featuring banking angles ranging from 16.5 to 33 degrees, is known for its high speeds and unpredictable outcomes. For instance, drivers like Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott, who clinched victories in April 2024 and October 2022 respectively, have average finishes of 19.2 and 13.7. Despite the challenges Talladega presents, both drivers have secured wins there.

Given the backdrop, Hamlin, with his familiarity with the track’s nuances, is well-positioned to challenge the dominance of the Penske drivers in the upcoming race.

Hamlin shares his strategy to conquer Talladega

The #11 Toyota Camry driver, who is currently ranked fifth in the playoff standings with a buffer of 11 points, is getting ready for the second race of the Round of 12. With two races remaining in this segment, he acknowledges the need to accelerate his performance, aiming for top finishes or possibly a win to secure his position in the Round of 8.

Discussing his strategy for the upcoming Talladega race, Hamlin stressed the blend of caution and boldness required, stating,

“We have to be smart and be aggressive. It’s going to be an execution race trying to put yourself in the right position around the pit stops, when you pit, and how fast you can get formed back up in your group. Then, obviously, you will have to miss the wrecks.”

Moreover, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver acknowledged past challenges, particularly getting tangled in wrecks. Moving forward, he plans to gather stage points early in the race to establish a strong foothold, then ramp up his aggressiveness as the race progresses.