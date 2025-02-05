Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Eyes De’Andre Hunter, Ready to Send Kenny Atkinson’s “Favorite” Wing to Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best success story in the NBA this season. Nobody could have predicted that a team that finished last year as the 4-seed in the East and got knocked out in five games in the second round of the playoffs would now be 40-10 and in the driver’s seat for home court advantage throughout the playoffs. New head coach Kenny Atkinson is the runaway favorite for Coach of the Year with how he’s turned the Cavs into a juggernaut. With the trade deadline looming, it looks like his team is looking to improve even further.

Cleveland.com Cavs beat writer Chris Fedor reports that the Cavs are interested in making a move for Hawks small forward De’Andre Hunter, with sixth man Caris LeVert being a possible centerpiece to acquire him.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the #Cavs, with the league’s second-best record, are considering upgrades. Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter — Ty Jerome’s best friend and someone Cleveland almost drafted years ago — is one of their targetshttps://t.co/wVY1xSXreN — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 5, 2025

With Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, most of Cleveland’s starting lineup is locked and loaded. Hunter would bring stability to the 3 in a way that LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Max Strus haven’t totally been able to. His versatility on defense would pair beautifully next to Mobley, though Atkinson would certainly miss LeVert, who has been one of his favorite players dating back to their days together in Brooklyn.

LeVert’s minutes are down this year, but he’s been having the most efficient season of his career. He’s shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from three, both easily his personal bests, and his turnovers are the lowest they’ve been since his rookie season. Still, it would be hard to pass up Hunter if he’s available.

The Cavs are thinking title, and adding De’Andre Hunter would give them a better shot

Donovan Mitchell was rumored to be ready to leave Cleveland at this time last year, but his extension this summer, coupled with Atkinson’s hiring, has catapulted this team to the top of the league. The Cavs need to strike while the iron is hot if they want a chance at the second title in franchise history. Trading for Hunter would be a great way to do that, even if it does cost them LeVert.

In addition to his defensive ability, Hunter would be an upgrade in the scoring department, as he’s currently averaging 18.9 points per game for the Hawks. He’s the second-favorite for NBA Sixth Man of the Year behind the Payton Pritchard of the Celtics, and with Atlanta in free fall due to their recent eight-game losing streak and the news that Jalen Johnson will miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum, now could be the perfect time to acquire him.

Other teams have made huge splashes already at the deadline, but this is one move that could have a real impact on who lifts the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year.