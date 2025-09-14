Steph Curry Credits Parenthood for Inspiring Him and His Wife Ayesha to Champion Literacy Through Oakland-Based Foundation

Athletes who make millions of dollars a year often choose to give something back to society. Sadly, there are far too many problems in the world, far too many things that need someone’s hand to fix and philanthropy isn’t exactly the way to go. Regardless, Stephen Curry chose to focus on literacy as his cause of choice. The Golden State Warriors star recently revealed the exact reason why he decided to zero in on this cause.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have four children — Riley (13), Ryan (10), Canon (7), and Caius (1). Of course, there is nothing in the Curry household that their children could not have if they wanted to, but as parents, the Chef and Ayesha have realized what the basic necessities are for children growing up.

The Golden State Warriors icon was in New York City last week, where he spoke about literacy on stage and how he’s using his Eat.Learn.Play foundation to achieve his goals.

“As parents, I know there’s a lot of parents in this room. When you see your own child kind of coming up through their own development, it puts everything into perspective on your ability to provide the necessary resources for your kid to thrive,” Curry said.

“Certain things, you might take for granted if you don’t understand, or have awareness of what a lot of families and, honestly, the majority of families are going through in terms of making sure their kids are up to a great level of reading proficiency,” he added.

Curry wants to contribute as much as possible to every single kid in the country having proper reading efficiency, which is why he wants to eliminate the “stigma” against those who struggle to learn. His foundation, based out of Oakland, CA, will look into just that.

“We’ve seen dramatic turnaround rates there, and that’s the tangible part I’m talking about. Like, we know if a kid has that specific attention, it’s going to put them in the best position to be successful,” the four-time NBA champion added.

Curry launched Eat. Learn. Play in 2019, and its mission is threefold. The foundation wants to make sure children have access to quality, healthy meals, proper reading proficiency, and opportunities to play sports and stay active.

A champion off-court initiative from one of the greatest NBA players of all time.