“Tears! You are a star RubyRue” – Liv Morgan reacts to Ruby Soho winning Women’s Casino Battle Royale on AEW debut

Liv Morgan reacts to Ruby Soho winning Women’s Casino Battle Royale on AEW debut. The former WWE Superstar had been teasing her new character for some time now.

Ruby Riott is no more. She now goes by the name of Ruby Soho and performs on AEW. That’s right, the former leader of the Riott Squad made her AEW at the All Out pay per view. She took the place of Julia Hart, who was taken out of the Women’s Casino Battle Royale after a backstage assault by Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill.

All four suits in the match had been revealed and only the joker remained. Fans at the Now Arena chanted her name before she even made her way out. They then popped out loud when she actually came out to participate in the match.

Liv Morgan reacts to Ruby Soho wins Women’s Casino Battle Royale on AEW debut

Soho, Tay Conti, Nyla Rose and Thunder Rosa were the final four particpants in the Battle Royale. With Conti and Rose out, it was down to Rosa and Soho as the final two participants before Soho ended up winning the match and earning a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship. Although, there is no word on when she faces Britt Baker.

.@realrubysoho is the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/b92fw7jXgk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021



Soho’s former teammate Liv Morgan was estatic with her debut and took to social media to express her happiness.

She wrote:

“Tears! You are a star RubyRue”

Tears! You are a star RubyRue 💫 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 6, 2021



She was joined by several other members of the pro wrestling community including some who have or are still working with WWE.

Ya’ll are blessed to have her 🙏🤩 https://t.co/A1Hf9ZiSVO — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) September 6, 2021

And an entire industry of peers & fans erupt. 👏 https://t.co/Be35yHjmyu — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) September 6, 2021



