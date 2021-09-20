AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction : Australia Women vs India Women Best Fantasy Team for 1st ODI Game

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI – 21 September 2021 (Mackay). Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, and Smriti Mandhana are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Australia Women will take on India Women in the 1st game of the three-game ODI series, which will be played at the Harrup Park in Mackay. Both teams would want to prove their supremacy with the white ball.

Australian women’s team is full of superstar players, and they would want to continue their good form. Lanning and Mooney are their star batters, whereas Perry is their star all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, and Nicola Carey. Shafali, Mithali, and Smriti will lead Indian batting, whereas Deepti Sharma is their all-rounder. Jhulan will lead the pace attack, whereas Poonam will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with a little help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 5.35 AM, Ground:- Harrup Park, Mackay; Live on Sony Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Stella Campbell, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano.

India Women – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma.

** NOTE: Risky Game due to Credit Issues **

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Alyssa Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 1927 ODI runs at an average of 33.80, whereas she will open the innings for Australia.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Batters

Meg Lanning (Price 10) and Beth Mooney (Price 9) will be our batters from Australia. Lanning has scored 3925 ODI runs at an average of 53.76, whereas Mooney has scored 1170 ODI runs at 39.00. Both of them are technically stable players.

[You may take Ashleigh Gardner instead of Beth Mooney]

Smriti Mandhana (Price 9.5) will be our batter from India. Mandhana has scored 2253 ODI runs at an average of 41.72, and she is a world-class player.

[Take Shafali Verma or Jemimah Rodrigues as your last player]

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Ellyse Perry (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from Australia. Perry has scored 3107 ODI runs at an average of 51.78, whereas she has scalped 152 wickets in bowling. She is a world-class all-rounder.

Deepti Sharma (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from India. Sharma has scored 1541 ODI runs at an average of 37.58, whereas she has scalped 68 wickets with the ball. She is the ace all-rounder of the Indian team.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Bowlers

Georgia Wareham (Price 8.5) and Stella Campbell (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Australia. Wareham has scalped 24 ODI wickets at an economy of 4.28, whereas Campbell can make her debut in this game. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Poonam Yadav (Price 9) and Jhulan Goswami (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from India. Yadav has scalped 75 ODI wickets in 52 games, whereas Goswami is a veteran of 236 wickets. Both of them will play a big part on this track.

Match Prediction: Australia Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.