AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction : Australia Women vs India Women Best Fantasy Team for 1st T20I Game

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20I – 7 October 2021 (Queensland). Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Poonam Yadav, and Smriti Mandhana are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Australia Women will take on India Women in the 1st game of the three-game T20I series, which will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. Both teams would want to prove their supremacy with the white ball.

Australian women’s team is full of superstar players, and they would want to continue their good form. Lanning and Mooney are their star batters, whereas Perry is their star all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, and Sophie Molineux. Shafali, Jemimah, and Smriti will lead Indian batting, whereas Deepti Sharma is their all-rounder. Shikha will lead the pace attack, whereas Poonam and Radha will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games (Men’s) played here is 159 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batters.

Match Details :

Time:- 2.10 PM, Ground:- Carrara Oval, Queensland; Live on Sony Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell.

India Women – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Shikhar Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, and Poonam Yadav.

** NOTE: Risky Game due to Credit Issues **

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Alyssa Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 2121 T20I runs at an average of 24.66, whereas her S/R has been 130.28

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Batters

Beth Mooney (Price 10) and Meg Lanning (Price 9.5) will be our batters from Australia. Lanning has scored 2914 T20I runs at an average of 35.97, whereas Mooney has scored 1554 T20I runs at 36.13. Both of them are technically stable players.

Smriti Mandhana (Price 10), Shafali Verma (Price 9), and Jemimah Rodrigues (Price 9) will be our batters from India. Mandhana has scored 1901 T20I runs at an average of 26.04, whereas Verma has scored 665 runs at 27.70. Jemimah scored 249 runs in the Hundred at an average of 41.50, whereas her S/R was 150.90. All three of them are top-order players.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Ellyse Perry (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Australia. Perry has scored 1243 T20I runs at an average of 28.90, whereas she has scalped 115 wickets in bowling. She is a world-class all-rounder.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Molineux (Price 8.5) and Stella Campbell (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Australia. Molineux has scalped 23 T20I wickets at an economy of 5.98, whereas Campbell scalped 10 wickets in the last WBBL season. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Poonam Yadav (Price 8.5) and Radha Yadav (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from India. Poonam has scalped 98 T20I wickets in 71 games, whereas Radha has 52 T20I scalps in 40 games. Both of them are brilliant spinners.

[You can take Deepti Sharma instead of Jemimah Rodrigues or Shafali Verma]

Match Prediction: Australian Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ellyse Perry

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Alyssa Healy and Smriti Mandhana

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.