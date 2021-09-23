AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction : Australia Women vs India Women Best Fantasy Team for 2nd ODI Game

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI – 24 September 2021 (Mackay). Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Mithali Raj, and Alyssa Healy are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Australia Women will take on India Women in the 2nd game of the three-game ODI series, which will be played at the Harrup Park in Mackay. The home side would want to seal the series in this game.

Australian women’s team is full of superstar players, and they would want to continue their good form. Lanning, Haynes, and Mooney are their star batters, whereas Perry is their star all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Darcie Brown, Hannah Darlington, and Sophie Molineux. Shafali, Mithali, and Smriti will lead Indian batting, whereas Deepti Sharma is their all-rounder. Jhulan will lead the pace attack, whereas Poonam will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with a little help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.45 AM, Ground:- Harrup Park, Mackay; Live on Sony Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

India Women – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Meghna Singh.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Mithali Raj, and Darcie Brown.

** NOTE: Risky Game due to Credit Issues **

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Alyssa Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 2004 ODI runs at an average of 34.55, whereas she scored a brilliant half-century in the first ODI. She is a world-class player.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Batters

Meg Lanning (Price 10) and Rachael Haynes (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Australia. Lanning has scored 3978 ODI runs at an average of 54.59, whereas Haynes has scored 2030 ODI runs at 38.30. Both of them are technically stable players, and they batted well in the first ODI.

Mithali Raj (Price 10.5) and Shafali Verma (Price 8.5) will be our batters from India. Raj has scored 7367 ODI runs at an average of 51.88, and she scored a half-century in the last game. Verma is fairly new to ODI cricket, but she is an aggressive batter and will be handy in this game.

[Smriti Mandhana has been dropped due to credit issues]

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Ellyse Perry (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from Australia. Perry has scored 3107 ODI runs at an average of 51.78, whereas she has scalped 152 wickets in bowling. She is a world-class all-rounder.

Deepti Sharma (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from India. Sharma has scored 1550 ODI runs at an average of 36.90, whereas she has scalped 68 wickets with the ball. She is the ace all-rounder of the Indian team.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Molineux (Price 8.5), Darcie Brown (Price 8.5), and Hannah Darlington (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Australia. Brown scalped four wickets in the last game, whereas Darlington scalped a couple. Molineux has scalped 14 ODI wickets in just seven games. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Jhulan Goswami (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from India. Goswami is a veteran of 236 wickets, and she is a world-class bowler.

Match Prediction: Australia Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Alyssa Healy and Mithali Raj

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.