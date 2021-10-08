AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction : Australia Women vs India Women Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I – 9 October 2021 (Queensland). Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Smriti Mandhana are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Australia Women will take on India Women in the 2nd game of the three-game T20I series, which will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The first game was abandoned due to rain.

Australian women’s team is full of superstar players, and they would want to continue their good form. Lanning and Mooney are their star batters, whereas Perry and Gardner are their star all-rounders. The bowling will rely on Vlaemick, Darlington, and Molineux. Shafali, Jemimah, and Smriti will lead Indian batting, whereas Deepti Sharma is their all-rounder. Shikha and Gayakwad will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games (Men’s) played here is 159 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batters.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.40 PM, Ground:- Carrara Oval, Queensland; Live on Sony Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaemick.

India Women – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shikhar Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gaikwad.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Ashleigh Gardner.

** NOTE: Risky Game due to Credit Issues **

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Alyssa Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 2121 T20I runs at an average of 24.66, whereas her S/R has been 130.28.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Batters

Beth Mooney (Price 10) and Meg Lanning (Price 9.5) will be our batters from Australia. Lanning has scored 2914 T20I runs at an average of 35.97, whereas Mooney has scored 1554 T20I runs at 36.13. Both of them are technically stable players.

Smriti Mandhana (Price 10), Shafali Verma (Price 9), and Jemimah Rodrigues (Price 9) will be our batters from India. Mandhana has scored 1918 T20I runs at an average of 25.91, whereas Verma has scored 683 runs at 27.32. Jemimah scored 249 runs in the Hundred at an average of 41.50, whereas she batted well in the first T20I. All three of them are top-order players.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Ashleigh Gardner (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Australia. Gardner has scored 813 T20I runs at an average of 23.91, whereas she has scalped 25 wickets in bowling.

Deepti Sharma (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from India. Sharma has scored 470 T20I runs, whereas she has scalped 56 wickets in bowling.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Molineux (Price 8.5) and Hannah Darlington (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Australia. Molineux has scalped 24 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.12, whereas Darlington scalped 19 wickets in the last WBBL season. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from India. Gayakwad has scalped 39 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.20, and she is a brilliant T20 bowler.

[Alternate Changes: Deepti and Darlington Out; Vlaemick and Shikha Pandey In]

Match Prediction: Australian Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Smriti Mandhana and Alyssa Healy

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Ashleigh Gardner and Shafali Verma

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.