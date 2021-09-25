AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction : Australia Women vs India Women Best Fantasy Team for 3rd ODI Game

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI – 26 September 2021 (Mackay). Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, and Alyssa Healy are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Australia Women will take on India Women in the 3rd game of the three-game ODI series, which will be played at the Harrup Park in Mackay. The home side would want to complete the white-wash.

Lanning, Healy, and Mooney are Australia’s star batters, whereas Perry is their star all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Darcie Brown, Hannah Darlington, and Sophie Molineux. Shafali, Mithali, and Smriti will lead Indian batting, whereas Deepti Sharma is their all-rounder. Jhulan will lead the pace attack, whereas Poonam will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with a little help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 5.35 AM, Ground:- Harrup Park, Mackay; Live on Sony Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

India Women – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Mithali Raj, and Smriti Mandhana.

** NOTE: Risky Game due to Credit Issues **

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Alyssa Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 2004 ODI runs at an average of 33.96, whereas she scored a brilliant half-century in the first ODI. She is a world-class player.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Batters

Meg Lanning (Price 10) and Beth Mooney (Price 9) will be our batters from Australia. Lanning has scored 3984 ODI runs at an average of 53.83, whereas Mooney has scored 1295 ODI runs at 43.16. Both of them are looking in brilliant touch.

Mithali Raj (Price 10.5) and Smriti Mandhana (Price 9.5) will be our batters from India. Raj has scored 7375 ODI runs at an average of 51.57, whereas Smriti has scored 2355 runs at 42.05. Both of them have scored one half-century each in the series.

[Smriti Mandhana has been dropped due to credit issues]

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Tahlia McGrath (Price 8) will be our all-rounder from Australia. McGrath scored 74 runs in the last game, whereas she scalped three wickets in bowling. She is helpful in managing credits.

Deepti Sharma (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from India. Sharma has scored 1573 ODI runs at an average of 36.58, whereas she has scalped 69 wickets with the ball. She is the ace all-rounder of the Indian team.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Molineux (Price 8.5), Darcie Brown (Price 8.5), and Hannah Darlington (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Australia. Brown has scalped five wickets in the series, whereas Darlington has scalped a couple. Molineux has scalped 16 ODI wickets in just eight games. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Jhulan Goswami (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from India. Goswami is a veteran of 237 wickets, and she is a world-class bowler.

**Alternative Changes: Deepti and Brown Out; Vastrakar and Perry In.

Match Prediction: Australia Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.