AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction : Australia Women vs India Women Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women 3rd T20I – 10 October 2021 (Queensland). Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Smriti Mandhana are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Australia Women will take on India Women in the 3rd game of the three-game T20I series, which will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The hosts would want to seal the series.

Healy, Mooney, and Lanning are Australia’s star batters, whereas Perry and Gardner are their star all-rounders. The bowling will rely on Vlaemick, Wareham, and Molineux. Shafali, Harmanpreet, Jemimah, and Smriti will lead Indian batting, whereas Deepti Sharma is their all-rounder. Shikha and Gayakwad will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games (Men’s) played here is 159 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batters.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.40 PM, Ground:- Carrara Oval, Queensland; Live on Sony Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaemick.

India Women – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shikhar Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gaikwad.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ashleigh Gardner.

** NOTE: Risky Game due to Credit Issues **

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Alyssa Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 2125 T20I runs at an average of 24.42, whereas her S/R has been 130.36.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Batters

Beth Mooney (Price 10) and Meg Lanning (Price 9.5) will be our batters from Australia. Lanning has scored 2929 T20I runs at an average of 35.71, whereas Mooney has scored 1588 T20I runs at 36.09. Both of them are technically stable players.

Smriti Mandhana (Price 10) and Harmanpreet Kaur (Price 9) will be our batters from India. Mandhana has scored 1919 T20I runs at an average of 25.58, whereas Kaur has scored 2294 runs, with 30 wickets in bowling. Both of them are star players.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy All-Rounders

Ashleigh Gardner (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Australia. Gardner has scored 814 T20I runs at an average of 23.25, whereas she has scalped 26 wickets in bowling.

Deepti Sharma (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from India. Sharma has scored 486 T20I runs, whereas she has scalped 57 wickets in bowling.

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Bowlers

Sophie Molineux (Price 8.5) and Tayla Vlaemick (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Australia. Molineux has scalped 26 T20I wickets at an economy of 5.96, whereas Tayla has scalped 13 wickets at 5.92. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (Price 8.5) and Shikha Pandey (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from India. Gayakwad has scalped 42 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.16, whereas Pandey has scalped 40 wickets at 6.45.

[Alternate Changes: Deepti and Shikha Out Out; Vastrakar and Shafali Verma In]

Match Prediction: Australian Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ashleigh Gardner and Harmanpreet Kaur

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Smriti Mandhana and Alyssa Healy

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.