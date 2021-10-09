Cricket

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction : Australia Women vs India Women Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women 3rd T20I  – 10 October 2021 (Queensland). Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Smriti Mandhana are the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

