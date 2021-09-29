AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction : Australia Women vs India Women Best Fantasy Team for Test Match

AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women – 30 September 2021 (Queensland). Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Mithali Raj, and Jhulan Goswami are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Australia Women will take on Indian Women in the only test match of the series. A test match in women’s cricket is rare, and a day/night one is a cherry on the cake.

Ellyse Perry is the best player of the Australian side, whereas Lanning and Healy are other experienced batters. The bowling looks inexperienced due to injuries to their key players. For India, most of their players are comparatively new to test cricket. Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma need to take charge.

Pitch Report – This is a D/N game, and we can expect a green wicket in this game. The pacers will enjoy bowling in this game.

Match Details :

Time:- 10.00 AM IST, Live on Sony Sports Network Stadium: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Sophie Molineux.

India Women – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh.

AU-W vs IN-W: Key Players of the Game

Australia Women Top-3 Picks:-

Ellyse Perry:- Perry has scored 624 test runs at an average of 78.00, whereas she has scalped 31 wickets.

Meg Lanning:- Lanning has scored 185 test runs, whereas she is a veteran of 3984 ODI runs.

Alyssa Healy:- Healy has scored 201 test runs at an average of 33.50, whereas she has scored one half-century.

India Women Top-3 Picks:-

Mithali Raj:- Raj has scored 669 test runs at an average of 44.60, whereas she has scored one century.

Jhulan Goswami:- Goswami has scalped 41 test wickets, whereas she has three 5-wicket halls.

Deepti Sharma:- Sharma has scored 1604 ODI runs at an average of 36.45, whereas she has scalped 69 wickets. In her only test game, she scored 83 runs, whereas she scalped three wickets.

AU-W vs IN-W Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Alyssa Healy.

Batsmen: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning.

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Deepti Sharma.

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Stella Campbell, Darcie Brown.

[Alternative Changes: Mooney and Sutherland Out; Shafali and McGrath In]

Match Prediction: Australian Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ellyse Perry

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

