BAL vs CEP Fantasy Prediction : Balochistan vs Central Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

BAL vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Central Punjab – 10 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Hussain Talat, Imam ul Haq, Wahab Riaz, and Ahmed Shehzad will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Balochistan will take on Central Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Central Punjab have won five of their nine games, whereas Balochistan have won three of their eight. Imam and Shafique are star batsmen of Balochistan, whereas Amad Butt and Bhatti are their all-rounders. For Central Punjab, Shehzad and Akmal are their important batsmen, whereas Talat has been their leading all-rounder.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul-Haq, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Haris Sohail, Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Najeebullah, Hidayatullah, Junaid Khan.

Central Punjab – Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Saif Badar, Muhammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood.

BAL vs CEP: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Balochistan Top-3 Picks:-

Abdul Bangalzai:- Bangalzai has scored 202 runs in the tournament at an average of 28.85, whereas he bats at the top-order.

Amad Butt: Butt has scalped eight wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 66 runs with the bat.

Junaid Khan: Khan is a veteran of 190 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped 10 wickets in this tournament.

Central Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Hussain Talat:- Talat has scored 216 runs at an average of 36.00 this season, whereas he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

Ahmed Shehzad:- Shehzad has scored 246 runs in the tournament at 30.75, whereas his S/R has been 140.57.

Wahab Riaz:- Riaz is a veteran of 250 T20 wickets, whereas he scalped 18 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 10 Wickets]

BAL vs CEP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Muhammad Akhlaq.

Batsmen: Abdul Bangalzai, Imam ul Haq, Ahmed Shehzad.

All-Rounders: Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Qasim Akram, Amad Butt.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Junaid Khan.

**You can take Abdullah Shafique instead of Qasim Akram**

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Hussain Talat

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Amad Butt and Faheem Ashraf

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

