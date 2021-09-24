BAL vs CEP Fantasy Prediction : Balochistan vs Central Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

BAL vs CEP Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Central Punjab – 24 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, and Imam ul Haq will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Balochistan will take on Central Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Imam ul Haq is the star batsman of Balochistan, whereas Asif is their main all-rounder. The bowling will be lead by Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, and Akif Javed. Central Punjab is full of superstar players, and they would want to dominate. Babar Azam and Akmal are their lead batsmen, whereas Ashraf is their all-rounder. The bowling looks brilliant with Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Usman Qadir.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan.

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.

BAL vs CEP: Key Players of the Game

Balochistan Top-2 Picks:-

Imam ul Haq:- Imam scored 375 runs at an average of 53.57 last season, whereas his S/R was 144.78.

Amad Butt: Butt scalped 13 wickets last season, and he can contribute with the bat too.

Central Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Babar Azam:- Azam scored 554 runs at an average of 69.25 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 132.53. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Wahab Riaz:- Riaz is a veteran of 250 T20 wickets, whereas he scalped 18 wickets in PSL 2021.

Hasan Ali:- Ali scalped 13 wickets in PSL 2021, whereas his economy was 6.75.

BAL vs CEP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Kamran Akmal.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Imam ul Haq.

All-Rounders: Amad-Butt, Faheem Ashraf.

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Akif Javed.

**Take Bismillah Khan or Junaid Khan as the last player**

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Hasan Ali and Imam ul Haq

