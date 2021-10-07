BAL vs KHP Fantasy Prediction : Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

BAL vs KHP Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 7 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Fakhar Zaman will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Balochistan will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Imam and Haris are star batsmen of Balochistan, whereas Asif is their main all-rounder. The bowling will be lead by Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, and Khurram Shahzad. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are star batsmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas Farhan has also batted well. Shaheen Afridi is the lead bowler of the side, whereas Mohammad Imran and Imran Khan are also looking decent.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

BAL vs KHP: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Balochistan Top-3 Picks:-

Abdul Bangalzai:- Bangalzai has scored 184 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.80, whereas his S/R has been 111.51. He bats at the top-order.

Kashif Bhatti: Bhatti has scalped seven wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 64 runs with the bat.

Junaid Khan: Khan is a veteran of 190 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in this tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Rizwan:- Rizwan scored 500 runs at an average of 45.45 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 127.87. He was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament. [This Season: 193 Runs]

Fakhar Zaman: Zaman scored 420 runs at a strike-rate of 147.88 last season, whereas he scored 287 runs in PSL 2021.

Shaheen Afridi: Afridi scalped 20 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 16 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Season: 12 Wickets]

BAL vs KHP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Mohammad Rizwan.

Batsmen: Abdul Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Bangalzai.

All-Rounders: Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti.

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Asif Afridi.

Match Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Rizwan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Shaheen Afridi and Kashif Bhatti

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.