BAL vs NOR Fantasy Prediction : Balochistan vs Northern Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

BAL vs NOR Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Northern – 9 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Balochistan will take on Northern in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Imam and Haris are star batsmen of Balochistan, whereas Asif is their main all-rounder. The bowling will be lead by Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, and Najeebullah. For Northern, Haider Ali is their star batsman, whereas Shadab and Nawaz are their leading all-rounders. Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, and Imad Wasim will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Najeebullah, Junaid Khan.

Northern – Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf.

BAL vs NOR: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Balochistan Top-3 Picks:-

Abdul Bangalzai:- Bangalzai has scored 198 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.00, whereas his S/R has been 110.00. He bats at the top-order.

Kashif Bhatti: Bhatti has scalped seven wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 64 runs with the bat.

Junaid Khan: Khan is a veteran of 190 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped 10 wickets in this tournament.

Northern Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Nawaz:- Nawaz has scored 216 runs at an average of 54.00 this season, whereas he has scalped eight wickets with the ball.

Haider Ali:- Ali has scored 317 runs in the tournament at 63.40, whereas his S/R has been 146.75.

Haris Rauf:- Rauf scalped 18 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 10 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 9 Wickets]

BAL vs NOR Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Rohail Nazir/Bismillah Khan.

Batsmen: Abdul Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali.

All-Rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kashif Bhatti.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Umaid Asif, Junaid Khan.

**You can take Amad Butt instead of Haris Sohail**

Match Prediction: Northern will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Nawaz

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Haider Ali and Shadab Khan

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

