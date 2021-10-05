BAL vs NOR Fantasy Prediction : Balochistan vs Northern Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

BAL vs NOR Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Northern – 6 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, and Shadab Khan will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Balochistan will take on Northern in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Imam and Haris are star batsmen of Balochistan, whereas Asif is their main all-rounder. The bowling will be lead by Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, and Khurram Shahzad. For Northern, Haider Ali is their star batsman, whereas Shadab and Nawaz are their leading all-rounders. Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, and Imad Wasim will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan.

Northern – Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Hameed, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf.

BAL vs NOR: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Balochistan Top-3 Picks:-

Abdul Bangalzai:- Bangalzai has scored 184 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.80, whereas his S/R has been 111.51. He bats at the top-order.

Kashif Bhatti: Bhatti has scalped seven wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 64 runs with the bat.

Junaid Khan: Khan is a veteran of 190 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in this tournament.

Northern Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Nawaz:- Nawaz has scored 178 runs at an average of 59.33 this season, whereas he has scalped six wickets with the ball.

Haider Ali:- Ali scored 294 runs at an average of 36.75 last season, whereas his S/R was 166.10. [This Season: 208 Runs]

Haris Rauf:- Rauf scalped 18 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 10 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Season: 9 Wickets]

BAL vs NOR Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Bismillah Khan.

Batsmen: Abdul Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Haider Ali.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Kashif Bhatti.

Bowlers: Umaif Asif, Junaid Khan, Haris Rauf.

Match Prediction: Northern will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Nawaz

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

