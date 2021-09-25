BAL vs SOP Fantasy Prediction : Balochistan vs Southern Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

BAL vs SOP Fantasy Prediction: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab – 26 September 2021 (Rawalpindi). Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin, and Imam ul Haq will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Imam ul Haq is the star batsman of Balochistan, whereas Asif is their main all-rounder. The bowling will be lead by Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, and Akif Javed. For Southern Punjab, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, and Azam Khan are their star batsmen. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Illyas, and Mohammad Imran will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Balochistan – Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Junaid Khan.

Southern Punjab – Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Imran, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Illyas, Faisal Akram, Naseem Shah.

BAL vs SOP: Key Players of the Game

Balochistan Top-3 Picks:-

Imam ul Haq:- Imam scored 375 runs at an average of 53.57 last season, whereas his S/R was 144.78.

Amad Butt: Butt scalped 13 wickets last season, and he can contribute with the bat too.

Junaid Khan: Junaid is a veteran of 187 T20I wickets, whereas he scalped three wickets in the last game.

Southern Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Sohaib Maqsood:- Maqsood scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 156.77.

Aamer Yamin:- Yamin scalped 13 wickets last season, whereas he scored 123 runs with the bat.

Mohammad Illyas:- Illyas scalped 11 wickets last season, whereas he scalped eight wickets in PSL 2021.

BAL vs SOP Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Zeeshan Ashraf.

Batsmen: Imam ul Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah.

All-Rounders: Amad-Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Aamer Yamin.

Bowlers: Mohammad Illyas, Naseem Shah, Junaid Khan, Akif Javed.

**You can also take Mohmmad Imran instead of Javed or Bhatti**

Match Prediction: Southern Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sohaib Maqsood and Imam ul Haq

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both captain picks + Aamer Yamin and Amad Butt

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

