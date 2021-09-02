Cricket

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction : Bangladesh vs New Zealand Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I – 3 September 2021 (Dhaka). Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, and Ajaz Patel are the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

