BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction : Bangladesh vs New Zealand Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I – 3 September 2021 (Dhaka). Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, and Ajaz Patel are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I match of the five-match T20I series. All the games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das are back in batting for the hosts, whereas Shakib al Hasan is their star all-rounder. Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, and Mohammad Saifuddin are the best wicket-takers of the side. The Blackcaps are set to miss all of their top international players in this series. Latham, Nicholls, and Young are the main batsmen of the side, whereas McConhie & Ravindra are their all-rounders. Ajaz Patel is the lead spinner, whereas Bracewell and Duffy will take care of pace bowling.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in last Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series was 121 runs.

Total 4 Games; Bat 1st Won: 3; Bat 2nd Won: 2

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Bangladesh – Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

New Zealand – Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel.

Match Details

Five Match T20I Series

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Second T20I Match

Date and Time: 3 September, Friday – 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Where to Watch: Fancode

Top 4 Batting Order

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

New Zealand

Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, and Colin de Grandhomme.

Death Over Specialists

Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin

New Zealand

Doug Bracewell and Jacob Duffy

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Mushfiqur Rahim will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Rahim has scored 1298 T20I runs, whereas he scored 287 runs at an average of 35.87 in Bangabandhu Cup 2021. He is a world-class player.

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Batsmen

Will Young will be our batsman from New Zealand. Young scored 297 runs in the Super Smash at an average of 42.42, whereas his S/R was 174.70. He will bat at the number three slot.

Liton Das will be our batsman from Bangladesh. Das scored 393 runs at an average of 49.12 in Bangabandhu Cup. He is back in the team, and he is set to open the innings.

**Take Henry Nicholls or Mohammad Naim as your last batsman**

BAN vs NZ Fantasy All-Rounders

Shakib al Hasan will be our all-rounder from Bangladesh. Shakib has scored 1743 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 104 wickets in bowling. The pitch will suit his kind of bowling.

Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. McConchie scored 298 runs at an average of 37.25 in the Super Smash, whereas he scalped five wickets in bowling. Ravindra scalped six wickets in the T20 blast, whereas he is a handy batsman. Both of them are spin bowling all-rounders, and this pitch will suit them.

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Bowlers

Ajaz Patel will be our bowlers from New Zealand. Patel scalped seven wickets in the Super Smash, whereas the pitch here will definitely help him.

Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Nasum Ahmed will be our bowlers from Bangladesh. Rahman has scalped 71 T20I wickets in 49 games, whereas he scalped seven wickets in the Australia series. Ahmed scalped eight wickets in the Australian series at an economy of 5.11, whereas Saifuddin is also a wicket-taker. All three of them will thrive on this pitch.

Match Prediction: Bangladesh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shakib al Hasan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

