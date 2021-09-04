BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction : Bangladesh vs New Zealand Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I – 5 September 2021 (Dhaka). Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, and Rachin Ravindra are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I match of the five-match T20I series. All the games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

Liton Das and Mahmudullah are batting well for the hosts, whereas Shakib is their star all-rounder. Mustafizur Rahman is leading the pace attack, whereas Mahedi and Nasum are their star spinners. For New Zealand, Latham has been brilliant with the bat, whereas Rachin Ravindra has also been excellent. Finn Allen is expected to be back for this game.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in last Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series was 121 runs.

Total 4 Games; Bat 1st Won: 3; Bat 2nd Won: 2

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Bangladesh – Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

New Zealand – Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Ajaz Patel.

Match Details

Five Match T20I Series

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Third T20I Match

Date and Time: 5 September, Sunday – 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Where to Watch: Fancode

Top 4 Batting Order

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham, and Will Young.

Death Over Specialists

Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin

New Zealand

Doug Bracewell and Hamish Bennett

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Tom Latham will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Latham will bat at the number three slot, and he scored a brilliant knock of 65 runs in the last game. He is a technically solid player.

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Batsmen

Finn Allen will be our batsman from New Zealand. Allen scored 512 runs in the Super-Smash at a strike-rate of 193.93, whereas he was brilliant in the T20 Blast as well.

Liton Das will be our batsman from Bangladesh. Das scored 393 runs at an average of 49.12 in Bangabandhu Cup, whereas he has scored 34 runs in this series. He is a brilliant player of spin.

**If Bangladesh bats first, pick Mahmudullah as your last batsman, or else, pick Mohammad Naim**

BAN vs NZ Fantasy All-Rounders

Shakib al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan will be our all-rounders from Bangladesh. Shakib has scored 1755 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 106 wickets in bowling. Hasan has scalped 13 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.36, whereas he bowled a top spell in the last game. Both of them will enjoy bowling on this track.

Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. McConchie scored 298 runs at an average of 37.25 in the Super Smash, whereas he scalped five wickets in bowling. Ravindra scalped six wickets in the T20 blast, whereas he is a handy batsman. Both of them are spin bowling all-rounders, and Ravindra is looking in brilliant form.

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Bowlers

Ajaz Patel will be our bowler from New Zealand. Patel scalped seven wickets in the Super Smash, whereas the pitch here will definitely help him. He has scalped two wickets in this series.

Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed will be our bowlers from Bangladesh. Rahman scalped seven wickets in the Australian series, whereas Ahmed scalped eight wickets. Both of them have scalped three wickets each in this series.

Match Prediction: Bangladesh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shakib al Hasan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Rachin Ravindra and Mustafizur Rahman

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

