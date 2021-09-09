BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction : Bangladesh vs New Zealand Best Fantasy Team for 5th T20I Game

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I – 10 September 2021 (Dhaka). Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Cole McConchie, and Rachin Ravindra are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the 5th T20I match of the five-match T20I series. All the games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

The batting has been absolutely difficult on this track. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah is batting well, whereas Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur are their main wicket-takers. McConchie, Ajaz Patel, and Ravindra are the main wicket-takers of New Zealand, whereas the batting needs an improvement.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in this series has been 106 runs. This pitch is very difficult for batting.

Total 4 Games; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 2

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Bangladesh – Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

New Zealand – Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett.

Match Details

Five Match T20I Series

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Fifth T20I Match

Date and Time: 10 September, Friday – 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Where to Watch: Fancode

Top 4 Batting Order

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham, and Will Young.

Death Over Specialists

Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin

New Zealand

Blair Tickner and Hamish Bennett

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Tom Latham will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Latham has scored 109 runs in the series at an average of 36.33, and he is the highest run-scorer of the side.

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Batsmen

The batting category has been a flop in the series so far. Pick any three batsmen between Mahmudullah, Mohd. Naim, Liton Das, Finn Allen, and Will Young.

BAN vs NZ Fantasy All-Rounders

Shakib al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan will be our all-rounders from Bangladesh. Shakib has scored 1763 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 106 wickets in bowling. Hasan has scalped 15 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.17, whereas he has scalped five wickets in this series. Both of them will enjoy bowling on this track.

Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. McConchie has scalped six wickets in the series, whereas Ravindra has scalped five. Both of them are wicket-takers, whereas Rachin will also open the batting.

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Bowlers

Ajaz Patel will be our bowler from New Zealand. Patel scalped seven wickets in the Super Smash, whereas the pitch here will definitely help him. He has scalped eight wickets in this series at an economy of 3.25.

Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed will be our bowlers from Bangladesh. Rahman has scalped eight wickets at an economy of 6.14, whereas Ahmed has scalped seven wickets at 3.82. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Bangladesh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shakib al Hasan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Rachin Ravindra and Mustafizur Rahman

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players