Desperate Times for Yankees? Previously Untouchable Spencer Jones Suddenly Available for Trade

The New York Yankees have recently hit a slump and are in desperate need of help when it comes to pitching. However, the 27-time World Series champion side is seemingly focusing on short-term gains more than long-term prospects by contemplating a trade involving Spencer Jones.

Once seen as an asset, Jones was regarded as the top prospect for the Yankees and a potential future star player. However, given the team’s struggles and pitching challenges, it seems like the organization is desperate enough to sacrifice future potential for instant improvement.

According to MLB insider and USA Today Columnist, Bob Nightengale, reports suggest that the Yankees are open to including Jones in a trade package to secure a young established starting pitcher like Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox or Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. Such a move can strengthen their rotation immediately, and they wouldn’t have to wait for Jones’ development in the minor leagues.

To provide some context, the Yankees have struggled recently with a record of 10-20 over their 30 games, causing them to slip from first place, in the AL East standings. Plus, their pitching staff has struggled with a league-worst 6.02 ERA.

Having said that, the Yankees’ present goal is to balance their offensive production along with stability in pitching to push closer to the 2024 World Series.

New York Yankees’ Most Pressing Trade Needs

As the MLB season progresses, the New York Yankees find themselves one game behind the Baltimore Orioles. Right now, the Yankees must focus on adding a hitter to bolster their bullpen alongside acquiring a starting pitcher. This way they can increase their chances of bagging the AL East title and maintain an advantage for the rest of the season.

While the Yankees outfield is performing admirably, there is room for improvement in their infield. A strategic move could involve pursuing Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins who can play both in center field and shortstop– a versatility which could help him thrive in Yankee Stadium’s hitter-friendly environment. Moreover, his consistent performance on the road and contractual stability until 2026 make him an attractive option particularly if key players like Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres depart via agency.

As far as strengthening the bullpen is concerned, it’s clear that they need additional support apart from Clay Holmes, who currently stands out as the reliever with an fWAR exceeding 0.6 for the Yankees. In that case, Marlins’ Tanner Scott and Angels’ Carlos Estévez could be great additions to boost the team’s performance.

Scott’s skill against batters and Estévezs reliability in high-pressure situations would be valuable assets- filling a crucial gap in the Yankees relief team.

Additionally, it is crucial to bolster the starting rotation for the rest of the season due to existing injuries and workload challenges. While Jack Flaherty is an option with a 2.1 fWAR, concerns arise from his past struggles and lack of experience at Yankee Stadium. On the other hand, Garrett Crochet, boasting a 3.9 fWAR presents a strong alternative despite a higher price tag.

One potential solution to these needs could involve trading Jasson Domínguez alongside two top 20 prospects to the Marlins in exchange for Chisholm, Scott, Josh Bell, and some cash. This strategic move would not only fulfill the Yankees’ requirements in both the infield and bullpen but also boost their hopes for the playoffs and the future

