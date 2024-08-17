Gerrit Cole Lauds Yankees’ Unsung Catching Stars: “A Blessing” That Leaves Pitchers “Kind of Spoilt”

Since mid-June, the Yankees’ pitching has been a rollercoaster of average and under-par performances. Their poor run during that period falls as much on the shoulders of the pitchers—both bullpen and starting rotation—as it does on the offense.

However, things have been turning around lately, and a lot of that credit goes to Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who has rediscovered his groove, and the 2023 AL Cy Young winner won’t keep all credit to himself.

Last evening, Gerrit Cole notched his third straight win throwing six scoreless, handing it off to the bullpen, which completed the shutout, blanking Detroit in a 3-0 victory.

The Yankees’ offense did just enough, with an Alex Verdugo sac fly, a homer from Oswald Peraza in his first start of 2024, and Aaron Judge blasting his 44th of the season.