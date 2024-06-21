Haircut for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as Yankees Whispers Swirl, But Yankees Faithful Ruthlessly Reject Him for Rookie

Jun 19, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) fields balls during batting practice before game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been making waves for more than his skills on the field. The Toronto Blue Jays standout player, recognizable for his dreadlocks since entering the majors in 2019, surprised everyone, this time by getting a haircut. This unexpected change has sparked rumors regarding a trade to the New York Yankees.

The hearted gossip connecting Vladdy to the Yankees was initiated by Talkin Yanks on X. The Yankees are known for their grooming regulations that include hair and no facial hair. While Guerrero’s trimmed locks added fuel to these talks, his beard stands in contrast to the Yankees’ no-facial hair policy.

After photos of his new look went viral, it evoked reactions from MLB buffs.

“So bad. Tell him he’s not welcome. Thanks,” wrote one Yankees fan.

“We have a dude named [Ben] Rice on the team. It’s not a good idea to bring Vladdy in and take a chance of him eating [Ben] Rice,” wrote another fan.

“WHO THE F**K INVITED YOU?,” angrily questioned another Yankees fan.

“Hell no, f**k that clown,” read a fourth comment.

One fan boldly declared, “That’s a no for me Dawg.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s trade speculations come at a time when the Blue Jays have been struggling in the 2024 season. With discussions heating up about trades to revamp their lineup amid their challenges, even star players like Guerrero Jr. Are not exempt from trade talks.

Undeniably, Vladdy’s skills and powerful hitting abilities make him an enticing prospect for the Yankees, who are looking to bolster their championship aspirations.

Well, acquiring Guerrero Jr. Would definitely come with a price tag. Given his age, long-term contract, and role in Toronto’s lineup, the Yankees would have to put in a solid package of prospects or seasoned players to make this trade a possibility. This potential deal could have an impact on both teams. The Blue Jays gaining assets and the Yankees strengthening their current roster for a shot at the title.

In this scenario here are some potential trade scenarios involving Vladimir Guerrero.

Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Up for Grabs? Teams Eyeing Trade Opportunities

Reports suggest that the Chicago Cubs are keen on getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays. Guerrero Jr., a three-time All-Star with talent could be available for trade if the Blue Jays struggle to compete for a playoff spot this season.

There’s talk of the Minnesota Twins as another landing spot with discussions involving prospect Gabriel Gonzalez. However, the chances of this trade happening seem slim at the moment.

On another front, the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and Cincinnati Reds have shown interest in acquiring Guerrero Jr. All three teams are in need of firepower making Guerrero Jr. a desired commodity in the trade market.

The next few weeks will be pivotal, in deciding if this talented player will switch to a team, for the remainder of the season.