“I Hate Him..I Despise Him”: Insider Jeff Passan Once Teasingly Revealed Opinion on MLB Rival in Hot Mic Rant

In the world of Major League Baseball (MLB), few names carry as much weight as Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal. When Jeff Passan says “according to his sources,” the baseball community listens intently, anticipating significant, accurate news, more often than not. Likewise, Ken Rosenthal, a prominent figure since 1987, consistently breaks major stories and shares the spotlight. His relentless coverage shows no signs of waning.

The so-called insiders of MLB know no offseason. News is constantly breaking in baseball, whether it be during the season, at the trade deadline, or after the season, when there is a long list of rumors and blockbuster deals making the rounds. This is the exact reason why journalism, in this field, can be an incredibly hectic profession.

me refusing to believe yamamoto is going to the dodgers until jeff passan tweets it pic.twitter.com/FVtwWO8tHB — swilly ☻ (@swillysports) December 22, 2023

Despite being at the top of their game, Passan and Rosenthal maintain a complex relationship marked by both respect, rivalry, and adoration for each other’s work. When asked about his “Mount Rushmore of reporters,” Jeff Passan’s answers were less than surprising.

Passan praised Pete Gammons as his top choice, lauding his versatile skills and dubbing him “the best, the godfather, the all-timer.” Next, he acknowledged Roger Angell for his lyrical prowess, someone who can “write pretty and who can say very nice things about the game”

For his fourth and final pick, Passan selected Ken Rosenthal, describing him as “the epitome of the modern baseball writer.” Passan elaborated on this by saying, “he does everything, I hate him like I really like him… (I) consider him a good friend and a delightful person but to compete against him, I despise him.”

Passan’s appreciation of Rosenthal as a top reporter, despite his competitive nature, speaks volumes about the integrity and camaraderie in their profession. This unique blend of admiration and ambitious spirit highlights the intricate dynamic between these two reporting giants. While they may compete for breaking stories, the rivalry is underpinned by mutual recognition of the high standards each brings to baseball reporting.

However, despite the recognition Ken has gotten and continues to get, he has yet to become a part of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ken Rosenthal BBWAA snub

While Ken and Jeff are hailed as two of the best reporters in the league, only the latter is part of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), which votes to induct players to the Hall of Fame. So why is Rosenthal not included?

The reason lies in Rosenthal’s not so complimentary stance on the league. Rosenthal wrote several columns for The Athletic criticizing MLB for its failure to reach a timely and satisfactory agreement with the players’ union during the pandemic.

Due to the scrutiny, Rosenthal’s contract on the MLB network was not renewed after more than a decade as an on-air contributor, and he was no longer offered a seat on the BBWAA panel.

Can confirm MLB Network has decided not to bring me back. I’m grateful for the more than 12 years I spent there, and my enduring friendships with on-air personalities, producers and staff. I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that. 1/2 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 4, 2022

In a tweet defending his “journalistic integrity,” Rosenthal confirmed his departure. Despite the controversy, Rosenthal, a respected analyst, even after the snub, continues to thrive at The Athletic. In fact, his firing only enhanced his reputation as a warrior for morality.

Despite not belonging to the same panel, both Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal, have significantly impacted the industry with their relentless pursuit of truth and insightful reporting. They still remain two of the most respected figures in baseball journalism. Moreover, their mutual respect and professional rivalry elevate the standards of sports journalism, keeping fans informed and engaged.