Video: When NBA Legend Karl Malone Challenged Brock Lesnar for a Match

Former 14-time NBA All-Star Karl Malone once stated that he would like to face Brock Lesnar if he signs with WWE.

Karl Malone, one of the all-time greats of NBA, has also made a few appearances in WWE. One of the most famous instances was in 1998 when he teamed up with DDP to face Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman. Despite wrestling just one match in the WWE, The Mailman once stated that he wants to face Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate has always been the top choice for every aspirant desiring fame in WWE. So, the NBA legend wanting to face him does make sense.

“I want Brock Lesnar. I’m calling him out,” Karl Malone said

During an interview with Fox Sports 1 in 2015, the former 14-time NBA All-Star shed light on his plans for WWE. During the show, the host expressed his desire to see the Basketball veteran in the squared circle. He then asked Malone whether he would wrestle in WWE again.

Well, The Mailman stated that he has been waiting for a call from the WWE management. And if he ever makes a comeback to to wrestling, he will do it in the WWE ring. In fact, he would like to face The Beast Incarnate when he comes to WWE. Karl Malone called out Lesnar stating that he wants him.

Anyway, the video makes it crystal clear that the NBA legend would be more than happy to step inside the squared circle. Though the clip is from 2015, and Malone has not signed any kind of deal with WWE. But, if he does, it would be interesting to see Karl Malone and Brock Lesnar going one-on-one in the WWE ring.

Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate, who Malone wants to face, has been in going through a drought of wins.

The Beast Incarnate has lost his last two matches in WWE

Brock Lesnar, the one who has dominated legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, and Randy Orton, is getting dominated by The Head of the Table. The Beast Incarnate has lost his last two matches, that too against a single opponent.

First, he failed to defend his WWE Championship against Roman Reigns at this year’s Wrestlemania. Then, at SummerSlam, he lost again in Last Man Standing Match. The 10-time-world champion has been away from the ring ever since, enjoying a good time with his family.

Nevertheless, with WWE’s Crown Jewel getting closer, rumors of The Beast returning are getting strong every day. It is speculated that Lesnar might be going one-on-one with Bobby Lashley at the Saudi event. Though, nothing is confirmed as of now.

