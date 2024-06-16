Jose Abreu’s Next Chapter: Old Flames With White Sox or New Love With Red Sox?

Apr 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu (79) works on his bat in the dugout while the Astros bat against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu had a less-than-ideal run with the Houston Astros. Despite his nine-year tenure and AL MVP win in 2020 with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu signed a $58.5 million deal with the Astros in November 2022. Regrettably, Abreu’s performance didn’t meet expectations during his time with the Astros.

In the 2023 season, he struggled at bat hitting.237 and making 18 home runs. By April 2024, after the start of the season, he was demoted to work on improving his game. Eventually, the Astros chose to release him and absorb the remaining $30 million from his contract in June.

Currently, Jose Abreu is a free agent. While there’s no word on which MLB team he may join, the rumor hints at a comeback to either the Chicago White Sox or the Boston Red Sox.

Throughout his nine seasons with the White Sox, Jose received strong fan support. Additionally, he won the 2020 AL MVP award in 2020. Therefore, a reunion with Chicago could be convenient for Abreu. However, Abreu’s age and recent performance struggles could make the team think twice about acquiring him.

Coming to the Boston Red Sox the team is in search of a base option for 2024. And, Abreu’s skills and power could be valuable assets for their lineup. However, they may view him as a solution until their prospect Triston Casas is fully prepared to step in for the term.

Jose Abreu could also potentially join other MLB teams like the Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, and Los Angeles Angels. Meanwhile, the Astros will need to come up with a strategy to fill the gap left by Jose Abreu’s departure at base.

Houston Astros first base plans after releasing Jose Abreu

Following their separation from Jose Abreu, the Houston Astros are now searching for a baseman. Their approach involves utilizing a mix of players for that position. Jon Singleton, known for his power-hitting but struggles against pitchers is expected to face-handed pitchers. On the other hand Mauricio Dubón, a switch hitter, with a batting average but lower overall production may handle left-handed pitchers.

Looking forward the Astros are focusing on developing their internal talent. One impressive player, in the leagues is up-and-coming talent Joey Loperfido, who might step into a role for the team. Moreover, Cooper Hummel has been recently added to the roster as a player with the ability to sway decisions through his performance.

Although trade options are not completely ruled out restrictions tied to the Abreus contract could restrict their choices. Manager Joe Espada recognized the challenges and at the same time expressed faith in the player’s capabilities to step up when needed.