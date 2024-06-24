“Lot Worse Than...”: DJ LaMahieu’s Downward Spiral Invites Unflattering Parallels to Ex-Yankees Veteran, Fans Want Change

Since 2022, the New York Yankees are counting on elite players such as Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson, hoping they will rediscover their success. However, as fate would have it, these players have been falling short of expectations despite their massive salaries.

For instance, let’s look at Hicks in 2023. While his batting average was decent, his performance in aspects like getting on-base power hitting and defense was lacking. Similarly, Donaldson didn’t fare any better. However, DJ Lemahieu’s struggles this year are a whole different story, as his exceptional batting skills now seem to be missing in action.

Naturally, such lackluster performances have the Yankees fans growing impatient. They’ve previously witnessed this scenario of the team holding onto aging veterans in anticipation of a comeback that never materializes. Hence, instead of waiting around for the management to take a step, passionate fans have taken to social media, airing their frustrations for everyone to see.



“DJ is a lot worse than Donaldson was,” wrote one fan.

“The Yankees are on the hook for 2 years and $30M of DJ LeMahieu after this season, so I’m not expecting the end to be near. But this guy is showing all the signs of being completely washed. He’s up 3-1 in the count, and he hits an 84-hopper to 3B. There’s no life in his bat,” wrote another fan.

“They both fucking suck, why dj ever came back in the lineups is beyond me. Is anyone surprised DJ’s batting sub .200?” read a third comment.

Another fan commented, “DJ is the 2024 version of Donaldson. Boone will keep playing him hoping that he’ll miraculously find the Fountain of Youth. Spoiler alert: he won’t.”

Likewise, a fifth fan posted, “So, is DJ the 2024 version of Josh Donaldson minus the douchey personality? It’s amazing how many at-bats this organization wastes on black holes. Rice should be playing every day he’s looked fine so far. Oswaldo should be at 3B and Davis can DH for now.”

With such a lull in performance, rumors of change are circulating within the Bronx. Bringing on board talents like Anthony Volpe suggests a shift towards building a team for the future. However, the seasoned players still remain, leaving fans wondering if their team will eventually embrace change.

Interestingly, some people have argued that these seasoned players bring leadership skills and playoff experience to the table. While that may be true the Yankees require much more. They need a team to win both in the present as well as in the long run and for that, a major overhaul is definitely required.



New York Yankees Plotting Major 3B Overhaul Amid DJ LaMahieu’s Performance Dip

The New York Yankees are currently strategizing an overhaul at third base. Lemahieu’s recent struggles have hinted at a weakness in the team’s lineup, and although Oswaldo Cabrera shows promise as a star, he is still honing his skills. Moreover, with Oswald Peraza sidelined due to injury and Jon Berti’s past injury issues posing a risk, uncertainties are looming over this position.

The probable solution to this is exploring trade options. Also, the Yankees possess an abundance of talent they could leverage to acquire a major leaguer. Someone like Luis Rengifo from the Los Angeles Angels emerges as a choice for an upgrade. Not only is he young and proficient at playing base but his stellar performance in 2024 makes him an attractive prospect for bolstering their roster depth. Additionally, his versatility to play infield positions could offer needed flexibility to the team.

The Yankees require someone with batting abilities – someone who can contribute towards steering them back into contention for postseason success. The Bronx Bombers are all set to make some changes and fans of the Yankees are eagerly awaiting to see if they can finally hit the mark this time around.