Manny Machado’s Umpire Spat Draws Tepid Manager Support, Fans Roast “Crybaby” Antics

Jun 10, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) looks on after striking out during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

With six All-Star appearances and a Gold Glove to his name, Manny Machado is an undisputed MLB star of the current generation. However, in addition to his talent, Machado has also drawn attention for his emotional outbursts, earning him the nickname “crybaby.”

During a recent game against the New York Mets, Machado clashed with umpire Adam Beck over a called strike. Apparently, the pitch in question seemed to be on the edge of the strike zone. And, it led to frustration from Machado, who reacted by slamming his bat and engaging in an argument with Beck.

A lip-reading analysis, by Jom Boy, revealed that Machado used inappropriate language toward the umpire, labeling the call as “f***ing dog s**t.” This vulgar reaction resulted in Machado being ejected from the game marking it as his 11th career ejection.

To calm Machado down, Padres manager Mike Shildt stepped in to defend his player by confronting the umpire himself. Next, Shildt strongly opposed the call that he deemed unfair. Machado’s defense ultimately led to Shildt getting ejected from the game. It marked the 13th ejection in his career and the third of the season.

The incident quickly gained attention on social media once the video of the entire episode went viral.

“Manny Machado is the MLB Karen,” read one comment.

“Not impressed. Fake arguing to get tossed is worse than not running hard to first base,” wrote another fan.

“That crybaby Muchacha,” read a third comment.

“How many more videos of this clown crying are you going to post?,” commented a fan.

“He’s sog s**t <— back under .500,” wrote a fifth fan.

Public scrutiny is not new for Machado as his career has been marked by instances of emotional outbursts and clashes with umpires.

One standout moment from Machado’s past involves the “Cooler Incident” during a game against the Brewers in 2022. Frustrated by a missed opportunity to score, Machado’s outburst led him to demolish a water cooler in the dugout.

Likewise, the “Bat Flip Incident” in 2014 during his time with the Orioles. After hitting a home run against the Red Sox, Machado’s bat flip and aggressive behavior started a brawl that resulted in his suspension.

It’s possible that Manny’s frustration during the Mets, vs Padres game could be attributed to his season performance.

Manny Machado’s underwhelming performance in 2024 MLB Season

Manny Machado’s performance, in the 2024 MLB season with the Padres hasn’t quite lived up to fans’ expectations. While he isn’t performing terribly, it’s clear that his season so far has been somewhat disappointing.

Machado’s batting average currently stands at around 248- a decline from his standards. With 6 home runs under his belt, he is falling short of his typical power output.

Interestingly, both the Padres as a team and Machado individually have struggled against pitchers this season. The Padres themselves are sitting around the .500 mark.

Only time will reveal how serious Machado’s challenges are and whether he can bounce back from them. A strong second half of the season is crucial for both Machado and the Padres if they want to keep their playoff aspirations alive.