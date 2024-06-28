MLB All-Star 2024: Veterans Rob Yankees Youngster of Coveted Shortstop Spot

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is all set with the fan voting results revealing the contenders for each position. However, there’s a twist in the American League shortstop competition. While young talents like Gunnar Henderson from the Orioles received support from fans, a surprising development has put a Yankees sensation on the sidelines.

Anthony Volpe, the rising star of the New York Yankees, seems to have missed out on securing the starting shortstop position. Despite a strong MLB season, Volpe’s achievements are falling short in front of players like Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson and KC Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.

New York Yankees captain, Aaron Judge, and Phillies’ Bryce Harper have already secured their spots on the All-Star team by leading in votes in AL. MLB made this announcement following phase one of voting, granting selection to Judge and Harper for the team lineup.

In the American League, the finalists are:

First Base: Ryan Mountcastle and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Second Base: Jose Altuve and Marcus Semien

Third Base: Jose Ramírez and Jordan Westburg

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Steven Kwan, Anthony Santander, and Kyle Tucker

Designated Hitters: Yordan Alvarez and Ryan O’Hearn

Moving to the National League, key players include:

First Base: Bryce Harper

Second Base: Ketel Marte and Luis Arráez

Third Base: Alec Bohm and Manny Machado

Shortstop: Mookie Betts and Trea Turner

Outfield: Jurickson Profar, Christian Yelich, Teoscar Hernández, Fernando Tatis Jr., Brandon Marsh, and Nick Castellanos

Designated Hitters: Shohei Ohtani, and Kyle Schwarber

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place at Globe Life Field on July 16 and the rosters will be announced on Wednesday with the reserves and pitching staff being revealed on July 7.

Judge garnered the most votes among all players and etched his position as a fan favorite. The initial round of voting was highly competitive for the outfield spots in both leagues with close margins separating the contenders. Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt Jr. have had standout performances this season making strong cases for their All-Star nominations. Henderson has a .288 batting average with 26 HRs and 57 RBIs in 79 games. On the other hand, Witt Jr. has a .297 average with 20 HRs and 62 RBIs.

Talking about Anthony Volpe, although, he’s been doing a job, his numbers don’t quite measure up to his peers. He has a batting average of.262 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs along with earning a Gold Glove in his rookie season. However, his stats are not as impressive as Henderson and Witt Jr.’s performances.

Volpe is often seen as Derek Jeter’s protege because of the former World Series champion’s career achievements, including 14 All-Star selections and a Rookie of the Year award.

Addressing The New York Yankees’ Struggles in the Infield With Anthony Volpe As The Solution

Although Volpe didn’t make it onto the 2024 MLB All-Star lineup, he plays an important role for the Yankees. The potential for him to follow in Derek Jeter’s footsteps remains much alive.

However, Witt and Henderson have really set the bar high for the 2024 season. So, Volpe will have to step up his game to match that level in the seasons to come.

The New York Yankees are encountering some challenges in their infield with certain positions falling of expectations. Yet Volpe emerges as a shining beacon, amid this uncertainty. While LeMahieu and Torres struggle, with their performance Volpe’s defense and dependable batting make him the backbone of the infield.

It’s crucial for the Yankees to focus on building around Volpe within their infield by considering trades to strengthen positions before the trade deadline.