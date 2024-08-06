MLB Insider Reveals Chances of Skip Schumaker Returning to Marlins After 2024

Former MLB player, Skip Schumaker stepped into the role of manager for the Miami Marlins in October 2022, taking over from Don Mattingly. During his debut season, Schumaker led the Marlins to a playoff spot and won the National League Manager of the Year award.

However, this current season has been tough for the Marlins as they have been facing a lot of challenges. In light of that, the team decided to not renew Schumaker’s contract for the 2025 season which will make the 2011 World Series champion a free agent after the 2024 season.

In an appearance on Foul Territory, MLB insider Craig Mish has weighed in on Schumaker’s future in Miami. Firstly, Craig mentioned that as a free agent, Schumaker has the opportunity to explore managerial roles in other teams in the league.

Moreover, the on-air personality that managerial roles in the league always have high competition and often see turnover as teams look for new leadership. Therefore, for Schumaker, finding opportunities won’t be a problem if he decides to continue his managerial career.

The MLB insider said:

“There are only 30 of these gigs, so there’s always competition for it every year. We see three, four, five managers removed, and I think we’ll probably see the same thing this year.”

Craig also addressed Schumaker’s personal life which could influence his decision-making process. With wife, Lindsay, and two children, one of whom is already committed to Texas Christian University, Schumaker may lean towards a managerial position on the West Coast.

Will Skip Schumaker remain the @Marlins Manager next season? We asked insider @CraigMish pic.twitter.com/SbXY5GDmjL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 5, 2024

Considering these, the ex-Fantasy Analyst expressed skepticism about Schumaker returning to manage the Marlins in the next season, noting:

“If you’re asking me if he’s coming back to the Marlins next year, no, I don’t believe he will.“

Throughout the 2024 MLB season, the Marlins have been plagued with injuries, which have affected their roster and pitching staff, and declined their performance level. They are currently at the bottom of the National League rankings.

So, given the uncertainty about the reigning manager’s, future in Miami, the team needs to make choices quite carefully. As for Schumaker, owing to his debut year with the Marlins in 2023, he is an attractive candidate for managerial positions with other teams.

Three landing spots where Schumaker could be a perfect fit

The Miami Marlins are not planning to keep Skip Schumaker as their manager beyond the 2024 season despite him being the National League Manager of the Year.

This move has reached the MLB teams who are looking for a manager with experience. Three teams that could benefit from bringing on Schumaker for the 2025 season include:

1. Houston Astros: With a struggling record of 12-22 and the departure of Dusty Baker, the Astros require leadership. If they fail to make it to the playoffs, they might consider hiring Schumaker.

2. Pittsburgh Pirates: Approaching a .500 record, the Pirates have the potential to compete in the NL Central and Schumaker’s track record of success could help them.

3. St. Louis Cardinals: Currently, under manager, Oli Marmol, the Cardinals are not performing up to the mark. Thus, they might be looking for a change in leadership. In this situation, Schumaker, who has experience both as a player and coach in the major league could inject the energy into the team.