MLB Trade Deadline: 5 Players You Never Thought Would Be Available

The MLB trade deadline is almost here and there’s a lot of speculations about trades. However, this year has a different vibe. The players’ names that are coming up are causing quite a stir in the MLB community. It almost feels like surprises are now the standard. Who would have thought these top players would be up for a deal? Take a look at the five unexpected names who can be traded by MLB teams:



1. Manuel Margot, Minnesota Twins

Manuel Margot performs well when playing against left-handed pitchers but faces challenges when called upon as a pinch hitter or backup player. Thus, his defensive inconsistency has decreased his value in the team and speculations are doing rounds that the Minnesota Twins might consider trading him for an outfielder to increase their chances in the playoffs.

2. Will Warren, New York Yankees

Will Warren is now being viewed as an asset for trade because of his 6.42 ERA in Triple-A. Despite all the challenges, he is a lucrative option for teams looking to rebuild–all thanks to his skills and MLB proximity. Speaking of which, the Yankees are now thinking of including him in a trade to strengthen their chances in the playoffs.

3. Michael Lorenzen, Texas Rangers

Michael Lorenzen is a versatile pitcher and adept at both starting and relieving. However, his position might overlap with Tyler Mahle’s comeback, which could lead to him being considered as a trade option. Teams in need of pitching depth may eye Lorenzen.

4.Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi’s strong comeback is positioning him as a sought-after trade piece for the Blue Jays. As their chances for the playoffs diminish, they will probably deal him to a team in need of pitching depth. The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians are among the teams showing interest in acquiring the strikeout pitcher, especially since he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

5. Frankie Montas – Cincinnati Reds

Frankie Montas, who is recovering from an injury has been inconsistent while playing for the Reds. Despite facing ups and downs, his recent impressive pitching display has boosted his market worth. Given his one-year contract, he is a prime choice for teams in need of starting pitchers. His potential landing spots are Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB’s Hottest Trade Rumors: Analysis and Verdict

Garrett Crochet: The word on the street is that the Los Angeles Dodgers are showing interest in Garrett Crochet. Despite being known for their aggressive moves in the market, it seems like Crochet may not be at the top of their shopping list, as compared to teams such as the Orioles or Padres.

Given that some key pitchers are making a comeback from the Injury List, LA could be looking at other players who can make an impact. Therefore it doesn’t seem likely that the Dodgers will end up making a deal for Crochet.

1. Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Rumors suggest that the Pittsburgh Pirates are eyeing Jazz Chisholm Jr., the center fielder for the Miami Marlins. The Pirates are looking to improve their center field and Chisholm seems like an ideal match. However, considering Pittsburgh’s approach towards spending, it seems unlikely that they will go for a major deal. Therefore, it appears doubtful that Pittsburgh will make a trade for Chisholm.

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: There aren’t any rumors circulating about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. changing teams but there’s always buzz surrounding him. Guerrero is the Blue Jays’ star player and thus, it’s doubtful whether the team would let him go, especially with their goal of making it to the playoffs. Therefore it seems improbable that Guerrero Jr. will be dealt.

3. Tarik Skubal: Whispers are going around that the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers have their eyes on Tigers pitcher, Tarik Skubal.

Skubal is highly sought after in the market but the team is holding out for a return similar to what Soto received, which could complicate any potential trade unless a team is ready to let go of top-notch prospects. Therefore, it seems unlikely that Skubal will switch teams unless a suitor can meet Detroit’s demands.

4. Mason Miller: As per reports, the Baltimore Orioles have shown interest in acquiring Oakland Athletics’ receiver, Mason Miller. Although the Orioles possess promising players to facilitate this trade, it seems unlikely that the Athletics would be willing to part ways with their talented rookie reliever, who has potential for the future. Therefore, it appears doubtful that Miller will be involved in any trade deals.