J.D. Martinez: Pickleball Star?

J.D. Martinez already has his retirement plans set. The outfielder recently signed a deal with JOOLA, a manufacturer for pickleball and table tennis equipment.

Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series Champion J.D. Martinez has signed an exclusive deal with JOOLA as he prepares to transition to professional pickleball after his baseball career. How do you think he'll do? https://t.co/ssY8zFoykt — The Kitchen Pickleball 👨🏻‍🍳 (@TheKitchenPB) February 3, 2025

The pickleball pivot

This news comes as his illustrious baseball career comes to an apparent final chapter. Although his cleats have yet to be hung up, Martinez has his eyes planted on his next move. Most see the new pastime as just that: a hobby.

But Martinez sees it as a true competitive sport. He’ll be able to bring the same focus and competitive spirit to pickleball that highlighted his long, successful baseball career.

After taking part in the sport as a hobby in the past few off seasons, Martinez is set to train with pickleball pro Eric White.

Dual-sport club

Sure, the veteran will only make his shift once he’s done, and it’s to a less physically demanding sport, but why should he be excluded from the multi-professional sport club? Greats such as Deion Sanders, Barry Sanders both showed incredible athletic talent, seamlessly shifting between two professional sports.

Martinez’ quest to excel in multiple professional sports will serve as an inspiration to athletes to broaden their interests beyond just one sport.

A legacy outside the dugout

By pursuing an unconventional route in retirement, Martinez could trailblaze the movement of athletes embracing the uncertain.

And while J.D. still has a desire to play the game that has made him famous, he didn’t sign last year until deep into March, the pickleball courts await his arrival as he embarks on the beginning of his newest chapter.