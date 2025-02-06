mobile app bar

J.D. Martinez: Pickleball Star?

Brendan Rubin
Published

Aug 19, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter JD Martinez (28) celebrates hitting a two-run home run. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez already has his retirement plans set. The outfielder recently signed a deal with JOOLA, a manufacturer for pickleball and table tennis equipment.

The pickleball pivot

This news comes as his illustrious baseball career comes to an apparent final chapter. Although his cleats have yet to be hung up, Martinez has his eyes planted on his next move. Most see the new pastime as just that: a hobby.

But Martinez sees it as a true competitive sport. He’ll be able to bring the same focus and competitive spirit to pickleball that highlighted his long, successful baseball career.

Sep 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Professional pickleball player Riley Newman throws out the ceremonial first pitch. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

After taking part in the sport as a hobby in the past few off seasons, Martinez is set to train with pickleball pro Eric White.

Dual-sport club

Jun 25, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals first round draft pick Kyler Murray throws out the first pitch. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, the veteran will only make his shift once he’s done, and it’s to a less physically demanding sport, but why should he be excluded from the multi-professional sport club? Greats such as Deion Sanders, Barry Sanders both showed incredible athletic talent, seamlessly shifting between two professional sports.

Martinez’ quest to excel in multiple professional sports will serve as an inspiration to athletes to broaden their interests beyond just one sport.

A legacy outside the dugout

By pursuing an unconventional route in retirement, Martinez could trailblaze the movement of athletes embracing the uncertain.

Sep 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; JD Martinez (28) and Harrison Bader (44) and manager Carlos Mendoza (64) in the dugout. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

And while J.D. still has a desire to play the game that has made him famous, he didn’t sign last year until deep into March, the pickleball courts await his arrival as he embarks on the beginning of his newest chapter.

