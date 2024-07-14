Reds Youngster Opens Up on Clubhouse Life Without 6x All-Star Joey Votto

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto gets ready for a pitch with two strikes in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. | Credit: © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joey Votto’s departure from the Cincinnati Reds after 16 seasons has left a significant void on the team. Despite a decline in his batting performance during the 2023 season, Votto had been a consistent All-Star throughout his career, even clinching an MVP title in 2010. His absence is particularly felt among the young players who looked up to him for mentorship.

Will Benson, the 26-year-old Cincinnati Reds outfielder, recently shared his thoughts on life in the clubhouse without Votto in an interview with Foul Territory. He also emphasized the importance of Votto’s veteran leadership.

“Definitely missing him-obviously for who he was as a player, but also his presence alone in our clubhouse was huge because he was a veteran who had done it. The way he went about his business, it’s obviously a lot for us to learn and for us to take in. It affects us.”

Benson mentioned Votto’s strong work ethic helped tackle both on and off-field situations. He pointed out that while there are players with major league experience, none match the depth of career knowledge and expertise that Votto brought to the team.

Reds’ Will Benson on what they’re missing without the veteran presence of Joey Votto — and how they’ve adjusted.@BallySportsCIN pic.twitter.com/Dpj01f1KcF — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 13, 2024

Despite missing Votto’s contributions, Benson remained optimistic about the Reds team’s camaraderie which can help compensate for the void left by the veteran player. Having said that, like Will Benson, many fans were likely saddened by Votto’s departure.

The Reds’ decision not to pick up Joey Votto’s contract option for 2024 could be attributed to factors such as his decrease in batting average due to injuries in 2023 (.202 with 14 home runs). Following the Reds’ rejection, Votto signed a minor league deal with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays in March 2024. He is currently vying for a spot on their roster.

Will Joey Votto play in the big leagues in 2024?

Joey Votto appears to have a chance of making a comeback in the major leagues in 2024 with the Toronto Blue Jays. Currently, he is working on his recovery with the Dunedin Blue Jays and has shown potential by hitting his first home run for them this season.

In his eight games with Dunedin, he has maintained a.238 batting average and an impressive.861 OPS- an indication that he is close to being ready for a return to the MLB.

If the Blue Jays want to make a late-season push, Votto can add value to the lineup. His strong hitting and offensive abilities could provide a much-needed boost to the team. Suggestively, he could potentially share the designated hitter duties with Justin Turner while also serving as a backup at first base.

However, if the Blue Jays decide to focus on nurturing their young talent and become sellers at the trade deadline, Votto’s role may be more limited. Nevertheless, he could still offer value as a mentor and bench player by providing guidance and support to the team’s emerging stars.

In any situation, having Votto on the Blue Jays team would be an asset. His skills and guidance would be highly valuable. To make Votto’s homecoming tale a reality, the Blue Jays should consider a plan to incorporate him into the major league team before he considers hanging up his boots.