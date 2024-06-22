WATCH: Hostile Bronx Leaves Carlos Rodon in Tears, Bringing Back Nightmares of Yankees’ 2022 Season

May 8, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) follows through on a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodon’s performance against the Atlanta Braves caused quite a stir at Yankee Stadium. The disappointing game not led to boos from the crowd but also brought the pitcher to tears. It reminds MLB fans of the inconsistency that plagued the team in 2022 and now poses a threat to their championship aspirations in 2024. With these recent challenges in their pitching rotation, will the Yankees prove their critics wrong or will they be haunted by past failures?

Advertisement

The New York Yankees’ MLB season in 2022 was marked by highs and lows. They started strong leading the American League East with confidence. However, as the season progressed they started facing several challenges. In August, the Yankees suffered a series of losses unlike any before in their history, and this rough patch threw their season off course.

Despite the struggles, the Yankees managed to secure a spot in the playoffs–thanks to their promising start. They even went up against the Cleveland Guardians in an ALDS matchup and came out on top. However, their playoff run came to a halt when they were swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

While a key reason for the Yankees’ early success was the lack of competition within the AL East in 2022, the 2023 season brought a contender in the Baltimore Orioles, testing their determination.

Fast forward to today, Carlos Rodon’s recent performance struggles are worrying for the Yankees. During his game against the Braves on June 21, he conceded eight earned runs on eleven hits before being substituted in the inning with his team trailing 8-1. As he left amid boos from fans, Rodón’s emotional response raised concerns about his consistency problems to those in 2023.

Gleyber Torres consoles an emotional Carlos Rodón before he heads down to the clubhouse pic.twitter.com/lAGYtGhrTh — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 22, 2024

Naturally, fans have been raising questions about the team’s pitching staff performance in 2024. The absence of the AL Cy Young awardee, due to an elbow injury has left a gap in the top rotation. At the same time, Nestor Cortes, who showed promise in 2021 and made it to the All-Star game in 2022 struggled with injuries this year.

Well, as fate would have it, the Yankees have been on a rough patch after their series against the Red Sox. They suffered losses in five out of their six games, including a defeat against the Orioles with a score of 17- 5. Still, despite these pitching challenges, there is a glimmer of hope with Juan Soto joining from the San Diego Padres.

Juan Soto’s Impact on New York Yankees Can Be Game Changing

Juan Soto’s experience as a champion, notably winning the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019 brings a winning mentality to the team. Hence, his teaming up with Aaron Judge has bolstered the lineup significantly.

Nonetheless, acquiring Soto in the trade meant sacrificing some pitching prospects. It has also created a sense of urgency for the Yankees to secure a World Series victory this season and validate their decision. Hence, both the Yankees and their supporters have now placed their trust in Soto’s leadership and skills to end the team’s championship dry spell, dating back to 2009.