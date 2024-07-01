Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Celebrates Win With Special Message to Son; Insider Leaks Scouting Report on Junior

Jun 19, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after retiring the side in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The last few weeks have been full of challenges and setbacks for the Yankees. A recent string of losses revealed vulnerabilities as key players were sidelined due to injuries. On top of it, the offense wasn’t as potent as usual, resulting in added pressure on the pitching staff. Hence, both the starting rotation and bullpen experienced difficulties and it led to close defeats or blowout losses.

However, there’s a silver lining! The turning point for the Yankees came yesterday during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge continued his MVP-caliber season by hitting a two-run home run in the first inning and set a positive tone from the start. Besides, Juan Soto returning from a hand injury contributed an RBI and helped the Yankees offense to score 8 runs securing a victory.

This game also witnessed a comeback from Gerrit Cole, as in his third start of the season following his recovery from elbow inflammation, the 33-year-old pitched five solid innings to claim his first win of the year. He limited the opposition to 3 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 6 Blue Jays batters with his fastball clocking at 97.6 mph.

Interestingly, the recent Yankees victory in the four-game series against the Blue Jays was a double celebration for Cole. Because his team’s win coincided with his elder son’s birthday. Hence during a post-game show, the pitcher shared a birthday message for Caden saying, “Hey Caden, happy birthday. I love you, dude.”

ICYMI on today’s Postgame Show, @JackCurryYES gave @DaveValleMLB the scouting report on Caden Cole after Caden received birthday wishes from his dad AND from @boblorenz! ( cc: @amy_c23 ) pic.twitter.com/iwGLv4iLa2 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 1, 2024

Following Cole’s wish for Caden, Jack Curry, and Dave Valle from the YES Network provided insights on the birthday boy’s baseball potential.

Dave Valle views Caden as an individual, following in his father’s footsteps. He is so impressed that he jokingly considers signing him as an agent without any formal scouting. Meanwhile, Jack Curry elaborated on Caden’s skills and described him as a hitter who excels at base running.

Well, with Caden slowly gaining the public spotlight, MLB fans are now interested to know if he has any brothers or sisters.



How Many Kids do Gerrit Cole and Amy have?

Gerrit Cole and Amy Cole have two sons. Their eldest child, Caden Gerrit Cole was born on June 30, 2020. A couple of years down the line, their family expanded when their second son, Everett Cole, came into this world on January 2, 2023.

With Caden showing a spark of interest in the game at an early age as Per Jack Curry, one thing is for sure baseball skills indeed run in the family’s blood. Hopefully, MLB fans will soon be able to witness Caden and Everett following in their father’s footsteps.