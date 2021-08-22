Cricket

BER vs BRI Fantasy Prediction : Berlin CC vs Britannia CC Best Fantasy Team for ECS T10 Dresden

BER vs BRI Fantasy Prediction: Berlin CC vs Britannia CC – 23 August 2021 (Dresden). Rohit Singh, Nick Kraiger, and Waqas Virk are the best fantasy picks of this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

