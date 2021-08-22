BER vs BRI Fantasy Prediction : Berlin CC vs Britannia CC Best Fantasy Team for ECS T10 Dresden

BER vs BRI Fantasy Prediction: Berlin CC vs Britannia CC – 23 August 2021 (Dresden). Rohit Singh, Nick Kraiger, and Waqas Virk are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Berlin CC will take on Britannia CC in the league game of ECS Germany T10 League 2021 which, will be played in the German city of Dresden. Another week and the caravan of the ECS T10 league has reached yet another country.

Team Berlin CC has won both of their games, whereas Britannia CC has won one of their two.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode Stadium: Dresden Cricket Ground, Dresden.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Berlin CC – Rohit Grover, Abhilash Anantharam, Sahil Lal, Nick Kraiger, Awais Zafar, Nagapratap Mahanandhi, Manish Tiwari, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Vimal Marripeddi, Alex Smith.

Britannia CC – Vishal Panjwani, Sagar Kataria, Kashif Mahmood, Rohit Singh, MD Nizamul Islam, Faisal Qasim, Waqas Virk, Waleed Ahmed, Himanshu Himansh, Arjun Reddy, Gurpreet Singh.

BER vs BRI: Key Players of the Game

Berlin CC Top-2 Picks:-

Nick Kraiger:- Kraiger has scored 64 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

Vimal Marripeddi:- Marripeddi has scalped five wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 2.00.

Britannia CC Top-2 Picks:-

Rohit Singh:- Singh has scored 96 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets with the ball.

Waqas Virk:- Virk is the best bowler of the side, whereas he can contribute with the bat as well.

BER vs BRI Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: S Kataria.

Batsmen: R Singh, K Singh, V Panjwani, R Grover.

All-Rounders: F Khan, I Bukhari, V Marripeddi.

Bowlers: W Virk, H Himansh, N Kraiger.

Match Prediction: Berlin CC will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy/Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Singh and Nick Kraiger

