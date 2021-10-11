BLR vs KOL Eliminator Fantasy Prediction : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

BLR vs KOL Eliminator Fantasy Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 11 October 2020 (Sharjah). Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Shubhman Gill, and Varun Chakravarthy are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won nine of their 14 games, and this is a knockout match. Maxwell is in tremendous form, whereas Virat, Devdutt, and ABD need to support him. The bowling of Harshal Patel has been great, whereas Chahal is also in brilliant form. KS Bharat also proved his batting credentials.

Kolkata Knight Riders won seven of their 14 games in the league stages, and they have played well in the UAE leg. Shubhman Gill is looking in brilliant form, whereas Iyer and Tripathi need to support him. Lockie Ferguson will lead the pace attack, whereas Varun and Narine will take care of bowling. Andre Russel is expected to replace Shakib al Hasan in this game.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 137 runs. This track has been really difficult for batting.

Total Games: 8; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah International Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Harshal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shubhman Gill.

BLR vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Srikar Bharat (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Bharat has scored 182 runs at an average of 45.50, whereas he played a match-winning knock in the last game.

BLR vs KOL Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat has scored 366 runs at an average of 28.15, and he is looking in brilliant form.

Rahul Tripathi (Price 9) and Shubhman Gill (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Tripathi has scored 377 runs at an average of 31.41, whereas Gill has scored 352 runs. Both of them bat at the top-order.

BLR vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Glenn Maxwell (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell has scored 498 runs this season at an average of 45.27, whereas he has been bowling regularly.

Venkatesh Iyer (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer has scored 239 runs at an average of 39.83, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling.

BLR vs KOL Team Bowlers

Harshal Patel (Price 10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patel has scalped 30 wickets in the tournament, and Chahal has scalped 16 wickets. Both of them are in brilliant form.

Varun Chakravarthy (Price 9) and Lockie Ferguson (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chakravarthy has scalped 16 wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 6.50, whereas Ferguson has scalped 10 wickets in five games. Both of them are wicket-takers.

[You may take Ferguson instead of Iyer according to wicket]

[Take Shivam Mavi or Daniel Christian as your last player]

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Glenn Maxwell

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Varun Chakravarthy and Harshal Patel

