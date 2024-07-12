Exercise Scientist Mike Israetel Shares the Benefits of Strength Training for Older Adults on Dr. Gabrielle Lyon’s Podcast

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon is well-known for having numerous fitness influencers on her YouTube podcast, ‘The Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Show’. This time, she brought Dr Mike Israetel to explain the importance of skeletal muscle in health and longevity. However, after a few topics, they got into the importance of strength training for elderly people, which the exercise scientist had to express his unique perspective on.

Dr. Lyon was skeptical about how much skeletal muscle an individual has; because there is no reliable assessment technique. However, Dr. Mike encouraged her and the audience to consider it an operational term rather than a measurement term.

He goes on to say that if a person looks in the mirror and can identify the muscles lacking in them compared to a normal bodybuilder, they may work on pushing their body beyond that limit.

Dr. Mike Israetel also emphasizes that if a person is unable to perform their everyday duties at a normal pace, it could be a serious problem since they may lack the necessary muscle mass in their body. To determine whether your body is in excellent shape, the exercise scientist suggests a specific workout.

“Lie down on the ground, either facing up or facing down; it doesn’t much matter, and without grabbing any walls or chairs, or anything else, carpeted room, carpet all around, you’re in the middle of the room.

He continued by saying-

Stand up to full height, sit back down in a way that you’re not falling down, but you’re. However you do it, lack of athleticism no problem. Crouch down, reach your hands forward on the ground. Lay back down, stand back up.”

Dr. Mike Israetel recommends that people commit to the aforementioned workout 10 times in a row; however, if they fail to do so, they should be concerned about their health. According to the exercise scientist, being unable to effortlessly get up after falling is also regarded as a symptom of failing the fitness test, unless an individual is injured, which has been a major issue for many older folks out there.

The fitness influencer also advises that everyone, regardless of age, should begin focusing on strength training. Many aspects, such as progress rate and enthusiasm for exercise, will vary greatly in the later stages, but the beginning of a person’s fitness journey is essentially the same. To help in such phases, Dr. Mike suggests a few recommended workouts, as he says:

“Generally, you want to use body weight, barbell, dumbbell, anti-gravity exercises as the preferred method of training. You should be interested in doing things like bent-over rows, deadlifts, squats, overhead presses, upright rows, stiff-legged deadlifts.”

The podcast host was puzzled as to why Dr. Mike Israetel recommended these exercises, and he provided an adequate answer, stating that they would train multiple muscles at the same time. The exercise scientist emphasized that the activities are essentially basic human movement patterns that can be easily developed.

They also test the balance of the person who participates in them, because, in addition to regular activities, they will push a person beyond their boundaries, making their life simpler and healthier.

While performing numerous exercises is the best approach to achieving the ideal body, it can often be contrary to people’s unique preferences. However, even if some workouts appear to be too difficult to commit to, Dr. Mike encourages his followers to avoid deviating because of a philosophy.

Dr. Mike Israetel Recommends to Break Away From That Comfort Zone

Every gym-goer has a specific activity that they like to do daily, which is just a personal preference. However, doing so may have an impact on their entire workout regimen, even though the principle of bodybuilding is centered on working out the way one wants to.

Dr. Mike Israetel goes on to say that his aims are not to criticize personal preferences but rather to explain how they can interfere with the results that one wants for their ideal body.

To enlighten his followers, he wants them to learn to love what is required to reach their goals and to do less of what they enjoy most, if it distracts them from their body ambitions. Dr. Mike also wants his community to focus on training techniques since mastering them can improve muscular development when combined with a correct recovery protocol.