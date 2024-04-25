Uncrowned King Kevin Levrone Surprises the Bodybuilding World With His Special Throwback Featuring His Son Through the Ages

Kevin Levrone went down in bodybuilding history as one of the most prominent faces at the Olympia in the late 90s and early 2000s. Despite battling with beasts like Ronnie Coleman back in the day, people knew him as the ‘Uncrowned King’ for never winning an Olympia title despite deserving it. Throughout various ups and downs in life, Levrone pushed through to beat all odds and still finds himself striving to learn more.

In his recent throwback to seeing life’s ebbs and flows, Levrone shared a heartwarming look through various stages of parenthood. He has a son, Gabriel, who plays college football and has often been featured in his videos and social media. Reflecting on how life moves on quickly, Kevin posted a series of pictures of him with his son through the ages.

The Maryland native grew up with a tragic history that paved the path to his bodybuilding journey. Kevin lost both his parents to cancer at a young age, and he, along with his five siblings, grew up with some fear of the disease. Pushing through the adversities, he eventually participated in competitions on and off and now is a partner with the apparel brand ‘Darc’, along with his son.

On the brand’s theme of life zooming through various stages, Kevin’s caption carried its signature tagline.

“Life Moves Fast”

But all fans could see was the mind-blowing genetics the bodybuilding veteran had passed on to his son.

“Bro the family genetics is wild…”

Many also couldn’t fathom how similar the father-son duo looked.

“No blood test necessary…”

Since fans were still not over Kevin not winning the Olympia, they wished he could pass on the baton to Gabe.

“Got the genetics, now go get what rightfully belonged to your pops.”

Many also pointed out the nuances of their similarities, including Gabe’s shoulder structure.

“The shoulders are family heritage”

But fans were happy that the veteran was thriving, watching his son grow up.

“You won the life champ”

Kevin’s story served as the perfect example of perseverance and passion as he rose from tragedies to make a name for himself. While he remained uncrowned for his entire career, his contributions to the sport have been priceless.

Kevin Levrone picked up bodybuilding as a mode of defense

Since Kevin saw his parents pass at an early age due to cancer, maintaining health was a priority. Knowing the importance of good health at an early age pushed him to pick up fitness goals. It wasn’t until Kevin saw his cousin return from the military with full conditioning and in shape that he decided to pick up bodybuilding.

Year after year, he kept improving his physique and eventually made it to the Olympia in 1992, where he was placed second. His journey through the sport has since been a constant supply of highs and lows, and many fans have voiced their dissatisfaction with his ‘Uncrowned’ status at the Olympia over the years. Yet, it doesn’t bother him as he now gets to live life on his terms and bring up his son, who fills him with pride and joy.