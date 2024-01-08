“View of Life…Changed”: Elite Bodybuilder Admits Burying the Hatchet With Godfather of Bodybuilding, Charles Glass

Charles Glass is one of the most renowned senior bodybuilders who earned the title ‘Godfather of bodybuilding’. At over 70 years old, Glass still works out and trains just as hard as he did during his prime. However, not all things were rosy when he once developed some misunderstandings with his assistant trainer, Chris ‘Psycho’ Lewis.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of The Menace Podcast, Lewis opened up about his journey through bodybuilding and his current training situation. However, he immediately went head first into addressing his relationship with Glass and how times have changed recently.

Glass and Lewis developed some differences, while the latter worked as an assistant for the former. In a previous conversation with Dennis James, Lewis revealed how the beef began when he was kicked out of Gold’s Gym after some feud with Glass over clients.

Advertisement

But recently, the duo seemed to have buried their hatchet and even called each other family. They are currently working together to train IFBB Pro Mohamed Shaaban for the Arnold Classic 2024. James was curious as to how this happened.

“Ever since…the pandemic, when the world was locked down, my whole view of life has changed…I have no animosity with anybody.”

It turns out that the duo entered a silent settlement a while ago but never announced it to the masses. The reunion, however, created waves on the internet. Fitness enthusiasts even began rooting for Shaaban as he managed to pull the best of both worlds for his training.

“Charles had been talking about us collabing or him coming to my gym and working out of the body shop…Mo Shaaban, good friend of mine, he kept wanting to come over…he talked to Charles, Charles agreed, and Charles said ‘Hey! Let’s do it as a family’.”

Advertisement

That’s how the duo began working as a family again. Glass even contributed to Shaaban’s workouts with Lewis, giving his input wherever necessary. Feuds within the bodybuilding world could easily transform from something playful to something bitter. But since Lewis has managed to put the differences behind him, fans might witness the magic he creates with the Godfather of bodybuilding soon.

Why is Charles Glass the ‘Godfather of Bodybuilding’?

Having embraced the sport in the 1980s, Glass quickly climbed up the ladder of success after deciding to switch from trainee to trainer. With over 40 years of experience, Glass pioneered the idea of utilizing angles and various kinds of grips to optimize workouts.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cem-zurtSnj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

His clientele includes bodybuilding A-listers like Kai Greene, Flex Wheeler, Shawn Rhoden, Dexter Jackson, and many more. He has also worked with celebrities like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Currently, he often collaborates with former bodybuilding icons like Mike O’Hearn while flaunting his passion and zeal for the sport so fans derive some inspiration.