21–0 Shakur Stevenson Announces Retirement From ‘Weak’ Boxing Days After Fight Talks With Vasyl Lomachenko

In the sport of boxing, putting together fights between the big names is often extremely difficult. Promoters usually have to go back and forth multiple times in order to satisfy the fighters, broadcasters and the other fighters’ promoters. The entire process usually takes a lot of time, often causing big fights to be cancelled, as we have seen many times in the past. With his most recent update, it appears as though the external factors involved in boxing have taken its toll on Shakur Stevenson. The 26-year-old recently took to Twitter to share with fans an update about his future in the sport.

Advertisement

He said,

“I’m officially retiring from the sport of boxing I’ll be in the gym forever perfecting my craft and helping the next generation become great and chase they dreams but I ain’t fw this weak boxing game.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShakurStevenson/status/1752176061360624009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Stevenson put out another tweet earlier this week sharing his frustrations about the sport of boxing. The 26-year-old said that he was ready to put on the biggest fights in the world. However, he went on to blame “goofy sh*t” as well as the games and lies for the media to cover, which he will be privy to anymore. It appears as though Stevenson’s first outing as a free agent is turning out to be a lot more taxing than he might have imagined.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShakurStevenson/status/1751044212391305590?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



The Olympic game silver medallist is currently in the search for his next opponent. Stevenson is undefeated with a perfect record of 21-0. The rising star will be looking for his next opponent as a free agent for the first time following his contract expiration with Top Rank Boxing. Stevenson is one of the most talented boxers of his generation, but his last fight left a sour taste in the mouth of the fans.

Shakur Stevenson to take on Vasiliy Lomachenko next?

The 26-year-old last fought in November 2023. However, the fight did not go as Stevenson would have planned. Stevenson won the vacant WBC lightweight title by unanimous decision after a twelve-round battle against De Los Santos. However, the T-Mobile Arena crowd jeered him throughout the fight because of his excessively cautious and safety-first fighting style.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/tv/CdGx5HOvKWL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Vasiliy Lomachenko is set to take on George Kambosos later this year in May. Stevenson recently stated that he believes Lomachenko has what it takes to secure a win. The young fighter also said that he wants to take on the winner of Lomachenko vs Kambosos as his next fight. However, there is still a lot of time left for the fight to take place. It will be interesting to see if Stevenson actually waits this out or takes another fight in the meantime.