Callum Walsh Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Irish Boxer Revealed After Defeating Przemysław Runowski

Undefeated light middleweight Callum Walsh had the perfect homecoming possible, KOing his opponents in his 3Arena debut in Dublin last night! Even though his long-awaited return was quick, it was also violent with the 23-year-old southpaw laying out Przemyslaw Runowski, extending his record to 12-0 and earning a boatload of cash in the process.

As per Sportysalaries.com, Walsh earned a guaranteed purse of $250k while he captured the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title by delivering a sensational R2 stoppage. While not much is known about the young gun’s PPV shares, the vicious KO is probably bound to earn him some, along with a few win bonuses of course.

As for his Polish opponent Runowski, he took home the guaranteed sum of $100k along with a headache courtesy of the Irishman’s clubbing straight left.

Callum: The Homecoming King

Przemyslaw Runowski never had been stopped until he met Callum Walsh on Saturday. Coming off of two back-to-back wins against Benjamin Lamptey and Juan Ruiz, the Pole had the wind in his sails on his side and eyed a similar outcome. Unfortunately, everything went sideways after he got into the ring with the 23-year-old.

While Runowski was the more experienced fighter with skills, moves, and boxing skills that could’ve created a huge problem for the Irish boxer, Walsh simply overwhelmed the 30-year-old with sheer power and speed.

First, he caught the Polish pugilist with a massive left hand, following it up a counter right hook before a clipping left hand on the bell of a sharp first round.

Even though the bell saved the veteran from a first-round humiliation, it did nothing other than postpone the inevitable. Callum came out more aggressive in the second round and brought the show to an premature end. A crisp straight left hand down the pipe sat down the Polish fighter and the Słupsk slugger was in big trouble.

Although he rose up showing his desire to continue, albeit at 9-and-three-quarters, and protested the decision, the referee David Irving had seen enough and waved off the fight, thus saving the veteran from taking any further damage.

This is Walsh’s third win this year and following the Dublin debut, he sounded off a warning –

“I am not a prospect – I am a contender. I’m coming for all the belts and I’m going to bring them back to Ireland. We’ll take over the world.”

Well, like someone famous once said, the Irish aren’t here to participate, they are here to take over.